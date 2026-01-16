Who Is Vijay Singh’s Wife, Ardena Seth? PGA Tour WAG’s Career, Lifestyle & More Explored

62-year-old Vijay Singh made his return to the PGA Tour in 2026. After a glorious career during his peak years, he earned the right to receive a membership based on his career earnings. But eight years before he even made his debut on the Tour, Singh was already married to Ardena Seth. And we’re here to talk about his partner, who has stood by him before he even achieved fame.

Who is Ardena Seth?

Vijay Singh’s career has received a lot of spotlight. But he has been able to keep his family away from it. That’s why, while everyone knows that Adrena Seth was born in 1963, details of her birthday have not been made public. Interestingly, Singh was also born in the same year in Malaysia, according to Buzz Nigeria.

No other details about her personal life have been made public. Even Singh hasn’t posted any pictures with his in-laws on social media. So it’s evident that the couple likes to keep their personal life private. The only reason Seth got any public attention was after she got married. Even then, she has chosen to stay away from the spotlight.

Interestingly, both Seth and Vijay are originally Indians. While they were raised in Malaysia and earned Fijian citizenship, they are originally from India.

Coming to their relationship, sources reveal that they met on a golf course. Apparently, Seth also had an interest in the sport before she met her future husband. And as per sources, they didn’t take too long to decide on marriage as well. Only a few years after their first encounter, Singh & Seth got married in 1985, when they were 22.

Five years after their marriage, they had Qass Singh, who is their only child. And he has been following his father’s footsteps. While he doesn’t have a prolific golf career like his father, he is still pursuing the sport that brought his parents together.

Speaking about Seth’s career, she, too, has reached great heights in her field. While her position is uncertain, she did work at the Malaysian Embassy in Fiji in the past. However, details about her current job profile are unknown.

USA Today via Reuters Dec 16, 2023; Orlando, Florida, USA; Vijay Singh hits his drive on the sixth tee box during the PNC Championship at The Ritz-Carlton Golf Club. Mandatory Credit: Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports

Speaking of which, while she has maintained a low profile, Ardena Seth has still stood by her husband every step of the way. In fact, she has also been on the course a few times.

Vijay Singh’s wife always has his back

After his win in the Masters Tournament in 2000, Vijay Singh confessed to a dream. A goal very few had achieved in the sport. Wearing his Green Jacket for the first time, he admitted wanting to be a Grand Slam Champion. All through the while, he had his wife Ardena Seth and son Qass Singh by his side.

In fact, as BBC News mentions, Qass also encouraged his dad to keep pushing, “Papa, trust your swing.” That didn’t lead to him actually achieving the milestone, but it was a reflection of how much belief his family gave him on that day at Augusta National.

Even in an article in The New York Times, they speak about how well Ardena knew her husband throughout his career. The night before he was set to play in his first major in 1989, she understood that Singh would be too nervous to get any sleep. The article mentions how Seth asked the golf legend if he was asleep at 2 A.M. Singh replied that he was, but his response suggests that he wasn’t.

Despite the nerves, he was still able to perform well. Singh ended the tournament at T23. Over the years, he won three majors and 31 other PGA Tour titles. The 62-year-old also had 18 international wins to his name across Europe and Asia.

He realized what a long journey they had had together. Singh confessed, “I never thought that I’d ever come to America, anything like that. My wife and I say we have come a long way. Sometimes my wife says maybe we should just go back there, that it was the best time of our lives.”

This was his statement a day after he won the 1998 PGA Championship. Looking back today, both Singh and Seth might not have the same feeling of going back to Fiji. After the legendary career he has enjoyed, the couple is happily settled in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida.