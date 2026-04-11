Who Is Xander Schauffele’s Wife? Everything You Need To Know About Maya Schauffele

Maya Schauffele may not live in the spotlight, but she plays a steady and important role in the life of Xander Schauffele. From their long-time relationship to life alongside one of golf’s biggest stars, her story offers a glimpse beyond the fairways. Here’s everything you need to know about the woman behind the champion.

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Who is Xander Schauffele’s Wife, Maya Schauffele

Maya Schauffele (née Maya Lowe) has been the longtime partner of Xander Schauffele, with their relationship dating back to 2014. Highly accomplished in her own right, she holds a master’s degree in healthcare administration and has built a career beyond the golf world.

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She is also actively involved with the Xander Schauffele Family Foundation, contributing to initiatives around youth golf and sustainability, while regularly supporting him at tournaments. Interestingly, Maya did not grow up following golf and knew little about the sport when they first met.

In fact, she wasn’t even aware of Xander’s rising profile in golf at the time, something that makes their relationship feel all the more genuine and grounded.

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What is Maya Schauffele’s Height and Age?

Maya Schauffele was born in 1994, though her exact date of birth isn’t publicly confirmed. However, Xander Schauffele shared a birthday post for her in late January 2024, hinting at the timing. She is a college graduate with a background in science and public health.

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Xander, born in 1993, is about a year older than her. As for her height, it hasn’t been officially disclosed, but based on appearances, standing next to Xander, who is around 5’10”, she is estimated to be roughly around the 5’7” range.

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How did Xander Schauffele and Maya Schauffele meet?

Xander Schauffele and Maya Schauffele first met in 2014 while attending San Diego State University, and their relationship quickly grew from there. By March 2015, Xander had already shared a heartfelt post celebrating their first year together, calling her “this amazing girl.”

Interestingly, Maya had little knowledge of golf when they met and gradually learned the sport over time. Reflecting that journey, she once joked after the Ryder Cup in 2021, “I’ve gotten the lingo down.”

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The couple tied the knot in July 2021 in an intimate ceremony at their home in Las Vegas, attended by just a handful of family members, an officiant, and their two dogs. Sharing a glimpse of the moment, Xander posted a wedding photo with the caption, “My best friend, my wife,” while also admitting in an interview that the day left him unexpectedly emotional.

Xander proposed to Maya in Maui, adding a romantic chapter to their story. She shares a close bond with his family and has even traveled to Japan to connect with his maternal roots. The couple took another big step in 2025, announcing the birth of their baby boy, Victor, in October, marking a new and exciting phase in their journey together.

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What does Maya Schauffele do for a living?

Maya Schauffele holds a degree in healthcare and previously worked as a healthcare administrator before shifting her focus toward philanthropy. She is now actively involved with the Xander Schauffele Family Foundation, where she supports initiatives centered around youth golf and environmental sustainability.

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As highlighted on Xander Schauffele’s official platform, the foundation is committed to “making a difference in the world” through funding and grants that promote meaningful change.

Alongside her professional and charitable work, Maya also embraces her role as a full-time mother and a constant source of support for her husband, often seen cheering him on at tournaments.

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Meet Maya Schauffele’s Parents

Maya Schauffele keeps much of her family background private, and there is limited public information available about her parents. However, based on available insights, she is believed to have a mixed heritage, possibly half American and half Japanese.

In October 2022, Maya and Xander Schauffele spent time in Miyakojima, with Xander sharing moments from the trip on social media and writing, “Time well spent in Japan with family and friends.”

Maya Schauffele’s Instagram

Maya Schauffele maintains a private presence on social media, with her Instagram account set to private and a relatively small follower base, reflecting her preference to keep life low-key and away from the spotlight.

In contrast, Xander Schauffele often shares glimpses of their life together, posting photos and moments that offer fans a peek into their relationship.

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Together, they strike a balance between life in the spotlight and moments kept just for themselves. While Xander Schauffele shines on the course, Maya Schauffele remains his steady support behind the scenes, making their story as grounded as it is inspiring.