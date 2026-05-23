Why Are PGA Tour Pros Wearing Green Ribbons at CJ Cup Byron Nelson 2026?

As Si Woo Kim is still taking charge at the top and Scottie Scheffler is chasing him down, fans have noticed something intriguing on the field today. With more than half the day’s play done, all the pros are seen wearing a green ribbon on their hat. Why are they doing that?

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As per the official PGA Tour website, the tournament is showing support for Mental Health Awareness Month in May by asking the players to wear the ribbons. Every Saturday, they host an annual ‘Green Out’ by encouraging everyone on the field to wear the ribbons and hat clips.

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Moreover, the par-3 17th hole, which is famously known as ‘The Ranch’, hosts the Bibigo hole-in-one challenge. All the benefits from the aces scored on the hole go to the Momentous Institute and to supporting mental health initiatives across the region. Moreover, the CJ Group also donates a $1,000 for each birdie that is scored on the 17th hole. That amounted for $76,000 towards the Momentous Institute in 2024 alone. This year, the par-3 hole has seen 101 birdies so far.

Lastly, the winner of the Bibigo hole-in-one challenge also receives a special prize. The first person to score an ace on the hole for that edition of the CJ Cup Byron Nelson gets a “unique K-cuisine experience.” So far, the 2026 edition of the event hasn’t seen an ace. No one scored a hole-in-one on the 17th last year as well. In fact, the tournament has never seen a hole-in-one since shifting to TPC Craig Ranch in 2021.

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Coming back to the Momentous Institute, it is specially recognized on the tournament’s website as well. Let’s see how the event organizers acknowledge their contribution to the community.

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The CJ Cup Byron Nelson does more than just encourage green ribbons at TPC Craig Ranch

The CJ Cup Byron Nelson might be a tournament backed by the CJ Group. But the Salesmanship Club of Dallas also hosts it as a fundraising tournament for the Momentous Institute, the Dallas-based non-profit that provides accessibility to mental health services, education, and family programs to children and communities.

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The tournament’s website has a special section dedicated to the institute under its Legacy section. They give a background on how the institute was founded by the Salesmanship Club of Dallas and has been around since 1920. It serves 7,800 children and families each year. And the tournament plays a huge role in helping raise the funds to provide for them.

Considering how impactful the tournament has been in helping the institute raise funds to provide mental health services, the unique approach to bring Mental Health Awareness Month to light does make sense. Especially with big names like Scottie Scheffler and Jordan Spieth on the field. Especially when the three-time major winner is catching everyone’s attention with his brilliant strokeplay.