Why Did Collin Morikawa Withdraw From the Players Championship 2026 After Just One Hole? Injury Details Explored

It’s not every day that a pro withdraws from a PGA Tour event in the first round itself. Let alone doing so within the first couple of holes. But Collin Morikawa couldn’t hold back the pain soon after he completed the first hole of The PLAYERS Championship 2026 on Thursday.

Jeff Eisenband reported, “Collin Morikawa WD at @THEPLAYERS due to injury. Looked like he tweaked his back with a swing on the 11th tee (his 2nd hole of the day). Morikawa entered the week 1st in the FedExCup Standings and had the 3rd-shortest betting odds after Scottie and Rory. Now, out in Round 1.”

Morikawa twitched his back after he overextended the follow-through on his downward swing. Ironically, he wasn’t even trying to hit the ball when he went in hard on the swing. The 29-year-old was just practicing his swing before driving on the par-5 11th hole, which was his second for the day.