Why Was Wesley Bryan Suspended from PGA Tour?

Playing in the International Series Philippines, it seems like Wesley Bryan has opened a new chapter in his career. He is certainly happy aligning himself with events linked to LIV Golf while also working on his YouTube content. But there was a time the 35-year-old was a regular on the PGA Tour. Just a year ago, he played 18 events and nearly won one of them in the Dominican Republic. So what made him go from being a star on the PGA Tour to trying to get into LIV Golf?

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Well, it was a simple decision that opened a whirlwind of chaos in Bryan’s career. Being a content creator, he decided to participate in the 2025 LIV Duels: Miami event. He was warned by Jay Monahan & Co. not to move ahead with the event. Yet, he ended up playing in it. That led to his suspension from the PGA Tour. In a video shared by Wesley Bryan, he confirmed that LIV Duels: Miami was deemed unauthorized by the PGA Tour, and hence, he had to face the suspension.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

After his suspension, Bryan had also stated his intentions to appeal against the suspension. In fact, he made an exclusive video on his YouTube channel with his brother, George Bryan, confirming his next steps. However, there haven’t been any updates regarding his appeals from Bryan or any other sources since then. It might be safe to assume that his efforts didn’t lead to any fruitful results.

Nevertheless, Wesley Bryan has continued his journey in professional golf. He may not be a PGA Tour player anymore, but he’s still trying to remain influential in the sport. Let’s see what he has been up to since his suspension.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

What has Wesley Bryan been doing since his suspension?

Of late, Wesley Bryan is trying to compete against some of the best golfers in the world in the International Series Philippines 2025. However, this is not his first attempt at trying to retain his status as a big-league player.

AD

Only a few months ago, he and his brother, George Bryan, were competing in the U.S. Open qualifier back in June. However, they failed to get a high-ranked finish and book their ticket to the Oakmont Country Club a few days later.

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

More recently, Bryan was in the headlines for all the wrong reasons. After Colt Knost made the controversial statement that he wanted to retain his amateur status, Wesley also joked about taking the same step in his career. That’s when Brendan Porath accused him of attention seeking.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Wesley Bryan did try to defend himself by hitting back at the analyst, but that didn’t sit well with the fans. His only saving grace right now would probably be a high-ranked finish in the International Series Philippines 2025.