Will Charlie Woods Win Any Prize Money at Junior PGA Championship 2025? Perks Explored

What a great run from Charlie Woods! He may not have won the 2025 Junior PGA Championship, but he certainly impressed everyone with his outstanding finish. Chasing down Lunden Esterline was always going to be a far-fetched dream. With a new putter in his bag, he still had a lot to play for, despite being out of contention for the major title. The 16-year-old has announced himself in the world of golf in the last few months. And he earned everything that he will gain from his efforts in Indiana.

But what has Woods won at the Birck Boilermaker Golf Complex? Let’s take a look at what the top ten finishers of the 2025 Junior PGA Championship get.

2025 Junior PGA Championship: Charlie Woods’s reward for his excellent finish

The 2025 Junior PGA Championship is a prestigious event on the junior level, offering high rewards. Unlike professional tournaments, junior events don’t include monetary winnings for their players under the age of 18. Hence, the tournaments are not played for a purse or prize money as usual. However, considering the status of the major event, it also comes with another huge benefit that will only affect the top two finishers, Lunden Esterline and Giuseppe Puebla, next month.

The winner and the runner-up of the junior major event are guaranteed a place in the 2025 Jr. Ryder Cup. As things stand, Miles Russell and Tyler Mawhinney have already confirmed their place in the team. Other than the names mentioned above, Hamilton Coleman will also be a part of the 6-man squad after his U.S. Junior win. With their excellent finish in Indiana, Esterline and Puebla have also joined them in the line-up. They will be joined by 1 other junior golfer in New York on September 23, 2025, to face Team Europe.

Unfortunately for Charlie Woods, he won’t take home anything for finishing T9 in the tournament. Had he ended up at 2nd, the same place he started the final round, then he would have certainly booked a ticket to New York next month. But he can still get into the team through the Captain’s Pick by the Team U.S. captain, Suzy Whaley.

With a place in Team U.S. still hanging in the balance, what’s next for Charlie Woods? Here’s what’s coming up on the junior golf schedule.

Upcoming challenges before the 2025 Junior Ryder Cup

The junior schedule from now till the 2025 Jr. Ryder Cup is quite relaxed. With the majority of the main season completed, the young golfers only have a few more big events to play. There are some minor tournaments like the HV3 Foundation Junior Championship or the Billy Horschel Atlanta Classic. But Charlie Woods will try to take every opportunity he can to impress PGA of America Hall of Famer Whaley.

Woods, Miles Russell, and others might also be seen next in The Junior PLAYERS Championship at the end of August 2025. The tournament will be held on the iconic TPC Sawgrass course, and it will be interesting to see how Charlie Woods performs there if he decides to take the trip. After that, the next big event will be the 2025 Jr. Ryder Cup.