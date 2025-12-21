Will John Daly Face Penalty for Smoking at PNC Championship 2025?

Sitting two away from first place, John Daly and his son ended the first round of the 2025 PNC Championship in a promising position. They were the biggest threat to Team Kuchar going into the last round at the Ritz-Carlton Golf Club. Whether that stressed them out or made them happy, we’re unsure. But Daly expressed it by lighting a cigarette during practice on day two.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

As reported by Beth Ann Nichols from Golfweek, “John Daly didn’t make it to the range this morning, but he was on the practice putting green. Daly and his son Little John start the day two back at the @PNCchampionship.” She had attached a video of Daly with a putter in his hand alongside his son on the green.

The only interesting detail that everyone spotted was that he had a lit cigarette in his hand. He was seen taking a puff in between strokes during practice. Now the question is: Will he be punished for his actions in the tournament?

ADVERTISEMENT

The simple answer is no! There is no rule that can stop him from smoking on the course during practice. Even though his actions may have surprised many, he still didn’t break any rules that could lead to penalties.