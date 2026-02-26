Will Zalatoris Mysteriously Exits Cognizant Classic as Withdrawals Shake $9.5M Tournament

240408 Will Zalatoris of the United States during a practice round prior to the 2024 Masters Golf Tournament on April 8, 2024 in Augusta. Photo: Petter Arvidson / BILDBYRAN / kod PA / PA0789 golf masters 1 bbeng the masters Augusta *** 240408 Will Zalatoris of the United States during a practice round prior to the 2024 Masters Golf Tournament on April 8, 2024 in Augusta Photo Petter Arvidson BILDBYRAN kod PA PA0789 golf masters 1 bbeng the masters Augusta PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxSWExNORxAUT Copyright: PETTERxARVIDSON BB240408PA182

Looks like Will Zalatoris is still suffering from the pain of getting beaten down by Happy Gilmore at Fiddler’s Elbow Country Club. The 29-year-old had been troubled with injuries for most of 2025. He missed nearly seven months of action because of it. However, Zalatoris returned to the course at the beginning of 2026. But it looks like he may need a break from the course once again.

As reported by Underdog Golf, “Will Zalatoris a WD from the Cognizant Classic.”

Zalatoris had not teed off at the Champion Course yet. He was grouped with Brooks Koepka and Daniel Berger 12:23 P.M. (EST) tee time. However, as he withdrew before joining the field, Ben Silverman was asked to replace him in the group.

The 29-year-old was already having a tough time on the course. He started his 2026 campaign with a T18 finish in the American Express. However, Zalatoris missed the cut in the 2026 Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines a week later. Considering his recent form, he would have been at a disadvantage playing alongside Koepka and Berger.

Berger has already bagged a T6 finish in the Sony Open this year. He is certainly in a better run of form recently. As far as the five-time major champion goes, he will be playing on his home course. And as Jena Sims had confirmed, Koepka’s entire family will be behind the ropes cheering for him.

However, the reason behind Zalatoris withdrawal still remains a mystery. Neither he nor the PGA Tour has confirmed why the replacement needed to be made.