Wishes Pour in for Golf Legend After He Underwent Open Heart Surgery for Concerning Health Issue

At 68, Sir Nick Faldo is still actively involved in golf in some or the other capacity. His playing days might be behind him, but he is still designing courses and inspiring the next generation. He has also become a popular analyst and expert. However, latest reports reveal that age might have finally caught up to him.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

The English legend’s team, Faldo Enterprises Team, tweeted, “Headed home. After two weeks in Cleveland, Nick Faldo, and his wife, Lindsay, are on their way home following a successful, scheduled preventative open-heart surgery to repair his enlarged aorta, performed by world-renowned cardiac surgeon Dr. Lars Svensson at The Cleveland Clinic.”

“We are deeply grateful for Dr. Svensson and his exceptional medical team. Nick is now looking ahead to returning to his golf course design work and to the Masters Week in Augusta, GA, where he will be celebrating “Six back in ’96.” Home never felt so good. We will keep you updated on Nick’s recovery in the coming weeks on our social media channels.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Notably, it comes as a surprise that Faldo was going through such a health crisis. An enlarged aorta usually takes many years to develop. Despite his active lifestyle, it seems that he may have had issues like high blood pressure, or his artery walls must have weakened over time. The inflammation can also occur through trauma, lifestyle habits, or infections.

Either way, the fans were pleased to learn that the surgery was successful and that Faldo is heading home. And they expressed that in the comments.

ADVERTISEMENT

The internet is relieved that Sir Nick Faldo’s surgery was a success

No one saw the news coming as Sir Nick Faldo had not revealed any details about the surgery before going under the knife. So just like most, a fan was surprised to learn about it.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

“God bless you Sir Nick .My god , I didn’t expect that news .Please take it easy , you are a hero to me 🍀💚🏆🙏🏻,” they wrote.

Fortunately, Dr. Lars Svensson, one of the most renowned cardiac surgeons and researchers in the world, was leading the surgery. So, Faldo was always going to be in good hands.

ADVERTISEMENT

Another fan also hoped for the same, “Heal soon Sir. Look forward to seeing you at Augusta – on the telly, obviously…unless you want to invite me to carry your clubs or something 🙏.”

While he might be aiming for a full recovery over the next 3 months, he should be near 100% much sooner than that. Usually, by the eighth week following open-heart surgery, patients show significant progress. Crossing the finish line takes another month; so while he may not be completely healed, Faldo might still make it to Georgia for the Masters..

Trying to ease the stress on Nick Faldo, one fan stated, “Nick. Had open heart 13. Years ago. Now 92. Doing great. You will be fine take it slow and easy god bless.”