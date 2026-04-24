World No. 1 and Other Top Names Who Became the Victims of Brutal Conditions at Chevron Championship

The conditions at Memorial Park Golf Club aren’t ideal for the LPGA Tour stars to play well. The venue has experienced plenty of rainfall, leading to three evacuations in two days. The Chevron Championship officials didn’t even give the players relief by implementing the preferred lies rule. That has led to many shocking exits from the 2026 Chevron Championship. Let’s look at who missed the cut in Houston, Texas.

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Jeeno Thitikul

In a shocking turn of events, the World No. 1, Jeeno Thitikul, has exited the event before the weekend rounds. She has been completely out of form after her win in the 2026 Honda LPGA Thailand. She hasn’t been able to get a single top-10 finish in any tournament.

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However, this is the first time in 17 tournaments that Thitikul has missed a cut. The last time she didn’t play the weekend rounds was in the U.S. Women’s Open in May 2025. Back then, she had scored a 3-over par to crash out of the tournament early.

Imago June 06, 2025: Jeeno Thitikul sets up her putt during the ShopRite LPGA, Golf Damen Classic Presented by Acer in Galloway, NJ. /CSM Galloway United States of America – ZUMAc04_ 20250606_zma_c04_118 Copyright: xMikexLangishx

Thitikul’s performance this time around was quite similar. With eight bogeys and five birdies, the Thailand pro failed to make the cut by two strokes. She ended up with a 3-over par in the $9 million major.

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Lilia Vu

The world #73, Lilia Vu, has many accolades to her name. She has won five LPGA Tour titles, including two majors. Both of her major wins came in 2023; one was the Chevron Championship. The last time she triumphed on the Tour was in the 2024 Meijer LPGA Classic. However, the 28-year-old has only been a shell of her former self over the last couple of years.

In 2025, Vu had eight missed cuts with only one top-10 finish. That was a T3 in the Walmart NW Arkansas Championship. Her bad run of form has continued this season as well. Her best finish in five tournaments has been a T17 in the HGV Tournament of Champions. She also missed a cut in the Ford Championship a month ago.

However, Vu had a horrid time at Memorial Park this week. She shot a 9-over par and finished eight strokes away from the cutline.

Chizzy Iwai

Last year, Chizzy Iwai grabbed her first LPGA Tour win in the Mexico Riviera Maya Open at Mayakoba. The Japanese pro has been in splendid form since then. She has had seven top-10 finishes, three of which she achieved in 2026. In fact, she nearly won her second LPGA Tour title after finishing as the runner-up behind Thitikul in the 2026 Honda LPGA Thailand.

However, the challenging conditions of Memorial Park proved to be too challenging for her. She shot a 7-over par after 36 holes to drop way down the leaderboard. Hence, Iwai won’t be continuing to play in the tournament over the event.

Grace Kim

Grace Kim has had a roller-coaster ride on the LPGA Tour recently. The 2025 Amundi Evian Championship winner was in spectacular form last year. The major win was the second title of her career.

While not delivering any great finishes, Kim had still been consistently making the cut over the last few months on the LPGA Tour. She hadn’t missed the weekend rounds of any tournament in 2026. However, an 8-over-par was enough to make the world’s #26 miss her first cut after nearly eight months.

Rose Zhang

Two double bogeys on Friday changed Rose Zhang‘s fate in Houston, Texas, this week. She was performing well for most of the event. However, the 22-year-old scored double bogeys on the 13th and 17th holes on the second round.

She tried to recover after that by scoring a few birdies. But that wasn’t enough to save her at Memorial Park. In the end, Zhang missed the cutline by two strokes after she ended up with a 3-over par in the major.

An honorable mention to Stacy Lewis, who also ended up missing the cut. She is pregnant right now and was playing in her last event before hanging up the clubs. Even though she shot a 12-over par, her courage to join the field at such a critical time is worth commending.