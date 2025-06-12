‘Worried’ Justin Thomas Checked In on Brooks Koepka After He Was ‘Scolded’ During U.S. Open Practice

Despite being separated by rival leagues, it seems that Justin Thomas and Brooks Koepka still share a great friendship. The two have shared a great dynamic long before Koepka moved to LIV Golf. They continued to support each other despite all the heat between the PIF-funded league and the PGA Tour. Fans got a glimpse of that when Koepka commented, “Congrats bro!” after Thomas revealed that he and his wife had a daughter back in 2024. The “bro” suggests how close their friendship is beyond the course. So, it doesn’t come as a surprise that the 32-year-old was also concerned about the Crash GC’s captain taking the heat from Pete.

After the conclusion of the first round in the 2025 U.S. Open, Koepka was asked to review his performance from Thursday. He said, “Yeah, I feel good. It’s nice to put a good round together. It’s been a while. I’ve been working hard, just got into some bad habits and bad swing positions. We worked pretty hard last week, Pete Cowen and Jeff Pierce were on me pretty good, and Pete got into me again on Monday, in the bunker for about 45 minutes. I just sat there, and he scolded me pretty well. Yeah, it’s just a matter of executing the feels versus perception for where I’ve been, I think. It’s been so far off, it’s on opposite sides, but now it’s starting to click. Unfortunately, we’re about halfway through the season, so that’s not ideal, but we’re learning.”



Seems like the dynamic between Koepka and Cowen is quite unique. And the LIV Golf pro doesn’t mind taking the heat from his coach while preparing for a major. Intrigued by the response, the journalist further questioned, “I’ll put it this way: JT thought he had to come check on me in the bunker. We were in there for about 45 minutes, and he was on the other side of the green. I saw him Monday night. We were at a Rolex function. He was like, I was worried; your head was down.”



Thomas, who was also practicing alongside Koepka on Monday, was clearly concerned with how his friend just got scolded by his coach. For him to check on the 35-year-old after he took the bashing suggests that he was truly concerned about Koepka’s well-being.