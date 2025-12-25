Wyndham Clark Confesses He’s ‘Fed Up’ With Golf Practice Scottie Scheffler & Others Swear By

Mastering your swing is not that easy. Just ask Viktor Hovland, who has been struggling to find the right rhythm for two years now. Even Scottie Scheffler needed some assistance with it early in his career. But Wyndham Clark doesn’t play around with it too much as he believes it will hinder his natural form.

He joined the Stories Untold podcast with Natalie Bode. The host clarified that Clark doesn’t work with a swing coach, which the 1-time major winner confirmed. He did, however, mention that he has started working with someone recently. The 32-year-old has brought in Pat Coyner in late 2025 to assist him with his swing.

When asked if it was a conscious decision to never have a swing coach, Clark told Bode, “I had seen so many coaches, and almost got too technical. I felt like it took away from my natural athletic ability. I just got fed up with it and said, I’m just going to go on my own.”

Playing under any swing coach meant Clark would have had to follow the methods they teach. And if any golfer has a naturally good swing, then he wouldn’t require a full-time swing coach to alter their swing. Although they would still need some sort of guidance to make certain adjustments that would help them get the best out of their swings. That’s where John Ellis came into the picture.

“My caddie was a great golfer, and he knows the golf swing. He’s always watching me. We just focused on two things: it was setup and shaping the ball. After doing that for four or five months, I got my first win, I won my first major, we finished third on the FedEx, we’re playing in the Ryder Cup, Olympics, etc. It got me to being athletic and owning my own swing.”

Apart from being a great caddie, as Clark admitted, Ellis is also a really good golfer. And since they have been working together since 2016, the PGA Tour pro trusted him to provide the right guidance. So it was convenient for them to find the right dialogue to discuss Clark’s swing as well as his goals.

Wyndham Clark acknowledges the crowd after making his putt on the second hole during the third round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am golf tournament at Pebble Beach Golf Links.

John Ellis’ commitment to his boss’ career is undeniable. But even Wyndham Clark doesn’t shy away from acknowledging his caddie’s efforts to improve his career.

Wyndham Clark appreciates the expertise of his caddie

John Ellis has been there beside Wyndham Clark ever since he graduated from college. He has seen all the ups and downs of the PGA Tour pro’s career. And he has played multiple roles for Clark in the last 10 years.

Apart from a caddie and a swing coach, the U.S. Open champion has also called Ellis his “rock.” In fact, it happened right after Clark won the major at the LA Country Club’s North course in 2023. He mentioned that the win was as emotional for his caddie as it was for him.

They also shared an emotional conversation on the course after Clark won his first PGA Tour title, the 2023 Wells Fargo Championship. When asked what John Ellis told him in a podcast, Wyndham Clark replied, “It’s kind of between John and I and something special to hold on to. So, I am gonna keep it between us. It was definitely nice things and very emotional.” This goes to show that they share a great relationship that goes beyond their professional connection as a golfer and caddie.