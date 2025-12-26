Wyndham Clark Makes Feelings Clear on PGA Tour Schedule as Tiger Woods & Co. Plan Changes

Essentials Inside The Story Is Wyndham Clark looking forward to the changes?

Wyndham Clark's Swing Stats

Why some golfers are unhappy with the changes?

Tiger Woods confirmed that the PGA Tour is already looking into making big changes to the schedule. Even Harris English stated that Brian Rolapp suggested pushing the PGA Tour kickoff after the Super Bowl. Notably, some golfers are not happy about it. But Wyndham Clark is really excited for the changes to be implemented.

He joined Natalie Bode on Stories Untold before the Hero World Challenge 2025. Towards the end of the segment, the host inquired with him about the schedule. Clark told Bode, “Yeah, it’s nice. Used to not really get an off-season. Now, with the new schedule, I get three months away from golf, which is quite nice.”

According to the new schedule revealed by Woods, the Tour will end around September or October. From then on, the players will get a three-month break until the second week of February. That’s usually when the Super Bowl is played.

With The Sentry cancelled in 2026, Clark is already getting some more time off from golf these days. And he expressed how he’s using those days. “Working on my swing. I kind of had a crappy year this year. The main frustration was kind of off the tee. That affected my approach play. I’m working a lot on that.”

Stats show that Clark was one of the worst on the PGA Tour off the tee. He was ranked the 160th worst in terms of driving accuracy. That pushed his approach to green field average to 154th worst on the Tour. He realized how much worse he was doing with the driver this season. So for the first time in his career, Clark hired a swing coach in Pat Coyner, towards the end of 2025 to help him out. It seems to have paid off as he finished T8 in the 2025 Hero World Challenge.

USA Today via Reuters February 3, 2024; Pebble Beach, California, USA; Wyndham Clark acknowledges the crowd after making his putt on the second hole during the third round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am golf tournament at Pebble Beach Golf Links. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

While Wyndham Clark is utilizing the offseason to improve his skills, other golfers are concerned that the schedule change will prove to be detrimental. Let’s see what they had to say.

Not everyone wants the PGA Tour schedule to change like Wyndham Clark

The idea of pushing back the start of the PGA Tour didn’t sit well with many of the pros. Because they understood what that would mean. The number of events played every year would also be cut down. That would limit the number of opportunities everyone would get to win titles.

As confirmed by Woods, the PGA Tour is planning to cut down the schedule to 20-25 events a season. That would be a considerable drop from the 38 tournaments hosted every year.

Top golfers like Wyndham Clark look at it as a longer offseason break. However, rising stars like Jake Knapp and Luke Clanton will see it as fewer opportunities. And when the Tour is packed with dominating players like Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy, they end up winning nearly half the events every season. So that limits the number of titles everyone can win even further.