Wyndham Clark Suffers Strange Bleeding Scare at $10.3M PGA Tour Event: ‘Lasted a Couple Holes’

A cut on his nose turned into a bleeding scare mid-round — but Wyndham Clark kept playing. Hitting bunker shots from the most awkward angles, he sank birdies and an eagle on the penultimate day of the $10.3 million CJ CUP Byron Nelson. Sitting at T2 after the final round, he spoke about the strange bloody nose he had during the heated contest on the Texas course.

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“I had like a cut on my nose, and I went like this,” Clark told the media on Saturday. He added, “Next thing you know, I was bleeding. It wasn’t quite a bloody nose, but it lasted a couple holes.”

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After sinking an 8-foot birdie on the 5th, Clark’s cut was visible — blood still flowing. Despite bleeding, Clark led by two strokes, forcing Scottie Scheffler and Si Woo Kim to chase. Eventually, they caught up, and the world #1 tied the score with the former U.S. Open champion. Kim, on the other hand, surpassed his score and finished at 21-under par, 2 strokes ahead of everyone.

Asked about the course’s new design, Clark offered his perspective: “I initially thought when we were playing the practice round, it was going to make the course tougher. Clearly, it hasn’t. In defense of the new design, it’s been really wet and no wind. Regardless of what you do, we’re so good now, we’re going to make a lot of birdies. Yeah, I think it’s good because before the greens were pretty flat and didn’t have much to them, and now there’s a lot of slope and undulation, and you have to be pinpoint accurate. All in all, I like it. You have to think a lot more and be precise, which I think is great to have on the PGA TOUR, of course.”

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Since 2021, every CJ Cup winner has scored 23-under par or better. Scheffler hit 31-under last year. Scheffler crossed the -30 barrier last year with a 31-under par. So it doesn’t come as a surprise that the venue is playing much easier than Clark thought.

Despite his bleeding-nose heroics, fans offered no sympathy — and for good reason.

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Wyndham Clark’s blood, sweat, and tears are not earning praise in the golf community

There’s no doubt Wyndham Clark is putting in a valiant effort at TPC Craig Ranch. With rounds of 66-63-65, he has pushed himself into contention with Scottie Scheffler and Si Woo Kim going into the final round. But the fans aren’t really backing him like they are supporting the other two at the top of the table.

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Fans remember Oakmont. In June 2025, Clark trashed a locker after missing the cut. Frustrated by missing the cut, he went into the locker room and trashed a locker. He faced backlash once images of the damage surfaced.

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Since then, Clark hasn’t been favored in the golf community at all. Every post about his excellent performance at TPC Craig Ranch is being met with fans hoping that he doesn’t win. It would be interesting to see how everyone reacts if Clark wins the 2026 CJ CUP Byron Nelson.