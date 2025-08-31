brand-logo
Xander Schauffele Stays Out of USA’s Team-Building Plans After Being Called the ‘Weakest Link’

ByMolin Sheth

Aug 31, 2025 | 11:52 AM EDT

feature-image

USA Today via Reuters

feature-image

USA Today via Reuters

A few weeks ago, Keegan Bradley had suggested, “The Procore Championship is an ideal setting to bring our team together.” Fans can expect to see the entire Team U.S. squad play in the last PGA Tour event before the 2025 Ryder Cup. So Bradley won’t be happy that one of them has decided to snub the event.

No, we’re not talking about Bryson DeChambeau. The LIV Golf pro has already shared his displeasure with not getting an exemption from the PGA Tour despite getting approval to play there from the Saudi-based league. Xander Schauffele has still not confirmed that he will be at Silverado Resort’s North Course with the rest of the team.

As revealed by Yahoo! Sports, only 10 of the Ryder Cup Team U.S. members will play in the 2025 Procore Championship. Everyone else, including the world #1, has already committed to the Napa Valley event a week prior to tee off. Does that mean Schauffele is out of the tournament? Well, technically, he isn’t. The world #3 still has time to confirm his participation in the tournament.

Xander has until Friday, September 5, 2025, 5 PM (EST), to respond to the tournament officials. While he hasn’t hinted that he will not play the tournament yet, or when he might commit to it as well. But his delayed response does come as a surprise, especially after the hosts of the Shotgun Start, Andy and Bernard, called him the weakest link in the team.

Expand Post

Has he let it get to his head? Is Xander Schauffele stressed about competing with his Ryder Cup peers weeks before they team up? We will only know after September 5, 2025. Moreover, Schauffele also has no record of participating in the tournament in the past 3 years, so it definitely has never been part of his schedule.

For now, let’s take a look at what the 2025 Procore Championship has in store for everyone.

What will Xander Schauffele face at the 2025 Procore Championship?

The harsh criticism of the experts might have gotten Xander Schauffele nervous. Considering his recent form, he has been underperforming all year long, unlike many of his teammates. And if that is the reason, he might be thinking of skipping the 2025 Procore Championship, then he shouldn’t worry too much about it. The Silverado Resort’s North Course is an unfamiliar territory for many of the top PGA Tour players.

Scottie Scheffler will be making his debut in the Procore Championship this year. So he will have very little practice going into the event to really challenge for the title. In-form player Cameron Young has also played the event just once in 2022 and missed the cut in it back then. It has been a while since the likes of Collin Morikawa & Co. have also participated in the event. So Xander Schauffele, who last played the event in 2017, will not be at a major disadvantage in Napa Valley if he does decide to play by next week.

