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‘You Can’t Play’: Scottie Scheffler Opens Up on Dad’s Strict Stand Before Amateur Breakthrough

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Molin Sheth

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May 12, 2026 | 5:50 PM EDT

HomeGolf

‘You Can’t Play’: Scottie Scheffler Opens Up on Dad’s Strict Stand Before Amateur Breakthrough

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Molin Sheth

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May 12, 2026 | 5:50 PM EDT

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After winning the 2025 PGA Championship, Scottie Scheffler hugged his parents on the 18th green. Still in his prime, he had already achieved more than many could only dream. And his parents would be really proud of him for climbing to the top of the mountain. But there was a time the Schefflers couldn’t afford this luxury.

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“I remember there was one specific tournament growing up where I went to go play in an AJGA qualifier,” Scheffler told the media. He added, “My dad said, ‘You can play in the qualifier as long as you promise to not play in the tournament. Because at the time you had to qualify for the tournaments, but you could use it somewhere else.’ The qualifier was a couple hours from my house, so we could get there, and I could play the qualifier.”

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Scheffler had an established career in the AJGA. He was quite a skilled golfer at an early age and earned his exemption in the American amateur circuit before 2011. That’s the year he also won the 2011 Legends Junior Match Play Championship. However, Scott Scheffler couldn’t afford to take him to events two hours away from their home in Dallas, Texas, often.

However, his father’s attitude did change after he started winning tournaments. By 2013, Scheffler had captured the U.S. Junior Amateur. And that was only the beginning of his journey. But Scott had a very good reason to deny his only son this opportunity. That’s because he also had to take care of the world #1’s siblings.

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“He had other stuff going on, like with my sisters. So like there was something important for my sisters going on, and so he was like, You can’t play in the tournament because we have this. Like, I can’t bring you to the city where it is.”

Scheffler has three sisters. Callie, who is the only one older than him. Molly is younger than her brother, and Sara is the youngest of the bunch. Having four kids at home, neither Scott nor Scheffler’s mother, Diane, could afford to put so much into helping him pursue golf. But after seeing what he has achieved in the sport, Scott and Diane may feel grateful that they let him follow his dream.

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But now, Scheffler’s parents’ attitude towards their son’s golf exploits has changed. And they don’t mind being on the road to follow his journey.

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Scottie Scheffler’s parents are always by his side

Fans often see Meredith and Bennett behind the ropes for every one of Scottie Scheffler’s wins. But most of them also feature his parents, Scott and Diane Scheffler. They were also there to see their son play during the 2025 Ryder Cup.

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“We literally are on the LI [Long Island] highway,” Scott told the Ryder Cup Radio on Channel 92. “We’re heading out to the show. It’s going to be fun. Scotty and Callie were with us at the 2002 U.S. Open. Scotty was 5, and Callie was 7. We have pictures—grass taller than him!

Knowing how rowdy things can get at the event, the Schefflers didn’t shy away from attending it. But watching their son lose must have been disappointing for them.

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Molin Sheth

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Molin Sheth is a senior Golf writer at EssentiallySports and a key member of the ES Golf Trends Desk. He brings strong editorial judgment and a data-driven approach to uncovering the game’s overlooked angles, delivering insightful play-by-play reporting across golf’s four major championships. As part of the EssentiallySports Journalistic Excellence Program, an in-house initiative that mentors and develops writers through expert guidance and rigorous training, Molin works closely with industry-leading mentors to bring clarity and depth to a sport where precision matters and every shot tells a story. Molin comes from a diverse professional background that enriches his coverage. With extensive experience in digital marketing, content management, and quality assurance, he excels at optimizing processes and enhancing user experiences, skills that translate into delivering well-researched, engaging content efficiently. His roles in customer support, technical troubleshooting, and cross-functional collaboration have honed his problem-solving abilities and attention to detail. This comprehensive skill set allows Molin to approach golf reporting with a unique blend of creativity, analytical rigor, and operational excellence, ensuring his work resonates with both casual fans and serious golf enthusiasts.

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