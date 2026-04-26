Zurich Classic of New Orleans 2026: Prize Money Breakdown & Winner’s Payout

Everyone is rooting for the Fitzpatricks! The elder brother is helping his younger sibling achieve his dream. As Alex and Matt Fitzpatrick focus on winning the 2026 Zurich Classic of New Orleans title, they will have one other thing that might keep their minds occupied. That’s the big paycheck that they will possibly bank at the end of Sunday. So how much can the English duo take home if they win at TPC Louisiana?

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It may be a team event, and the final paycheck might be divided among two players, but that doesn’t mean the winners won’t earn big. The team event was played for $9.2 million this time last year. However, the purse for the 2026 Zurich Classic of New Orleans has increased by $300K. The purse of the tournament is $9.5 million. The winners will take home $1.37 million. Everyone in the top 4 will take home at least $300,000 if there aren’t any ties beyond that.

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Let’s look at the complete breakdown of the purse and the percentage received by each position.

Position Percentage Prize Money 1 14.45% $1,372,750.00 2 5.90% $560,500.00 3 3.86% $366,937.50 4 3.25% $308,750.00 5 2.83% $268,375.00 6 2.42% $230,375.00 7 2.02% $192,375.00 8 1.77% $168,625.00 9 1.57% $149,625.00 10 1.38% $130,625.00 11 1.18% $111,625.00 12 1.00% $95,237.50 13 0.84% $79,895.00 14 0.76% $71,725.00 15 0.69% $66,025.00 16 0.64% $60,325.00 17 0.58% $54,862.50 18 0.53% $50,112.50 19 0.48% $45,600.00 20 0.44% $41,800.00 21 0.40% $38,000.00 22 0.36% $34,200.00 23 0.32% $30,400.00 24 0.28% $26,790.00 25 0.26% $24,320.00 26 0.24% $23,085.00 27 0.23% $22,230.00 28 0.23% $21,755.00 29 0.23% $21,375.00 30 0.22% $20,995.00 31 0.22% $20,615.00 32 0.21% $20,235.00 33 0.21% $19,855.00

The winner will also receive 400 FedEx Cup points and a two-year PGA Tour exemption. The duo will also gain entry into the Sentry Tournament of Champions and the PGA Championship. That said, let’s look at how the Fitzpatricks took the lead at TPC Louisiana.

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The English reign supreme in TPC Louisiana at Zurich Classic 2026

Alex and Matt Fitzpatrick weren’t always leading the 2026 Zurich Classic. At the end of the second round, they were a stroke behind. However, they turned things around on Saturday. Fitzpatricks shot a flawless 15-under 57 on the penultimate day.

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The younger Fitzpatrick managed to score seven birdies. He received a lot of praise from his brother for his excellent performance. In the end, they jumped up to the top of the leaderboard with a four-stroke lead.

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Going into the final round, the one-time major winner has some huge weight on his shoulders. If he and his brother win, then Alex will receive his first PGA Tour membership card until 2028. He will also make the field for four signature events, the 2026 PGA Championship, and the PLAYERS Championship 2027.

With so much at stake, Matt Fitzpatrick will need to play his best golf to help his brother achieve a big career goal. But he’s no stranger to pressure, as we saw in the 2026 RBC Heritage last week against Scottie Scheffler. And if things go down the wire, then he knows how to silence the crowd and his opponent and claim the title.