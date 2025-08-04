Kyle Larson Admits Being ‘Devastated’ After Witnessing Veteran NASCAR Driver’s Harrowing Crash

It was a heart-stopping moment at Autodrome Drummond in Quebec during a Super DIRTcar Series race. On lap 16, Stewart Friesen’s No. 44 dirt modified slid up the track into Turn 3, caught the outside scoop, and went airborne. The car flipped violently, slamming roof-first into an unprotected concrete wall and bursting into flames midair. As it rolled back onto the racing line, another driver clipped it, making the scene look like something out of a Hollywood stunt reel. The red flag dropped instantly. Track crews rushed to Friesen, who was shaken but alert, talking as they carefully extracted him and loaded him into an ambulance.

Scans showed no brain, neck, or spine injuries, but the damage was serious: an unstable open-book pelvic fracture, a massive hematoma, and a broken right leg. The pain was brutal, though Friesen’s vitals held steady. Within 48 hours, he was moved to a Level 1 trauma center in New York, where surgeons successfully repaired his pelvis and leg. It’s the kind of crash that truly shakes the racing world.

Kyle Larson, who’s no stranger to dirt racing’s chaos, didn’t hide how much it hit him, too. Larson opened up about the wreck before the Iowa Speedway race, sharing his shock and hopes for Friesen’s recovery. Meanwhile, he’s also keeping an eye on a rising star, Corey Day, whose breakout performances are turning heads and reminding everyone of Larson’s own dirt-to-NASCAR journey.

Larson talks about Friesen’s unfortunate crash and sends his prayers

At Iowa’s pre-race press conference, Larson didn’t sugarcoat his reaction to Friesen’s crash, “I was obviously, you know, devastated to see the crash and then see the results of the crash with injuries and what not. So yeah, very serious accident, kind of a crazy one that you don’t really see happen too often in Big Blocks.”

The wreck was a rare nightmare for big-block modifieds. They are built tough for dirt’s rough-and-tumble, but are not immune to freak accidents. Friesen’s car, weighing over 2,500 pounds, launched after hitting Turn 3’s lip, smashed into the wall, and caught fire. The sequence was so wild it stunned even hardcore dirt fans. The secondary hit on the track only added to the chaos. Jessica Friesen’s update on the injuries—an open-book pelvic fracture and broken leg—underscored the crash’s severity, which is rare for a series known for its durability.

Larson kept it heartfelt, “Our thoughts and prayers definitely go out to Stewart and you’re hoping for a speedy recovery and something that hopefully wouldn’t alter, you know, his abilities in the race car when he does get healed back up.”

Open-book pelvic fractures are no joke. They often sideline athletes for months and challenge their strength and mobility, which are key to driving. Tony Stewart’s 2013 sprint car crash, which cost him five Cup races, is a grim comparison, with lingering pain dogging him for years. Friesen, at 40, faces a long road, but his alertness post-crash and successful surgeries are encouraging. Larson’s hope for a full recovery echoes the racing community’s support. Drivers like Carson Hocevar and Chase Briscoe posted #GetWellStew tributes, and the Truck Series added decals at Richmond.

He wrapped with admiration, “He’s a gritty racer and one, you know, I respect a lot. He runs Trucks on Friday and then he flies to Teresa’s Big Block the rest of the weekend and it just shows the passion that he has for racing.”

Friesen’s schedule is relentless. He competes in NASCAR Truck races on Fridays, then jets to dirt tracks for Super DIRTcar events. He’s a former Eastern States 200 champion and a Truck Series winner at Eldora and Michigan in 2025, locking his playoff spot. That grind of balancing NASCAR with dirt racing’s raw chaos earns him respect from Larson, who lives a similar dual life. Friesen’s a Northeast hero. Larson’s words capture why his recovery is a rallying cry for fans from local short tracks to national series.

Larson’s bet on Corey Day

While Larson’s heart is with Friesen, he’s also hyped about Corey Day, a young gun making waves in 2025. Back in May 2024, Larson compared Day to himself, saying, “I feel like he’s kind of a lot like me,” after Day’s strong runs in High Limit Racing and Late Model Stock Cars. Now, Day’s proving it in NASCAR, juggling Truck, Xfinity, and ARCA Menards Series starts.

In the Truck Series, driving Spire Motorsports’ No. 7 Chevrolet, he’s made seven starts with two top fives and two top 15s, including a fifth at Nashville and a second at Indianapolis. Larson said at Iowa, “It was good to see him have a strong run there. It was a track that I thought may, you know, suit his style, being able to move around and search for grip and things.”

Larson sees Day’s dirt roots shining through: “He was probably one of the first, if not the first, running below the apron that night and found some speed that way. So, it just lends itself to a dirt guy’s background, probably. But yeah, he’s been slowly getting better here lately in the stock car stuff, and I’m sure gaining confidence. So yeah, I’m hopeful and excited to see how he keeps going in the #17 car.”

Day’s Indy run was electric. Starting 16th after a rainout, he charged to second, gaining 14 spots by finding grip low on the track, a dirt racer’s trick. His five Xfinity starts for Hendrick Motorsports include two top 20s, but Trucks are where he’s clicking. Larson knows the steep learning curve. NASCAR’s limited practice and sim-heavy prep aren’t easy. But Day’s adaptability at Indy, navigating a 200-lap green-flag run, shows he’s figuring it out. With Hendrick’s support, Day’s a name to watch, and Larson’s betting on him to keep climbing.