Byron Buxton’s Net Worth 2026: Everything About His Salary, Contract Details, Career Earnings, Endorsements, and More

Byron Buxton is the center fielder for the Minnesota Twins and has already established himself as one of the most talented and dynamic players in Major League Baseball (MLB) since his debut in 2015. His career is defined by elite, “five-tool” talent, and significant, 2025-season accolades.

He already has a career that is more than a decade and is recognized as one of the top offensive players in the American League. So how much do you think he gets paid for the same?

ADVERTISEMENT

What is Byron Buxton’s Net Worth?

Buxton has a net worth of a whopping $12 million, and this comes from his career that spans more than a decade. He also has several brand endorsements and investments that make his net worth skyrocket especially in 2025.Along with his contracts and endorsements he also has houses and other investments that add to his wealth.

Byron Buxton’s Contract Breakdown

ADVERTISEMENT

Buxton is in a 7-year, $100 million contract extension (2022–2028) with the Minnesota Twins, featuring a $1M signing bonus and a $15M annual salary from 2023-28. The deal is heavily incentivized based on injury-related health and performance (MVP votes/plate appearances), allowing him to earn up to $25.5M annually, with a full no-trade clause.

Imago Image: MLB.com

He also earns MVP bonuses and that is almost $8M for MVP voting (1st: $8M, 2nd: $7M, …, 6th-10th: $3M). He also has Health and PA bonuses. $500,000 for each threshold of plate appearances: 502, 533, 567, 600, and 625 (Total potential: $2.5M).

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

What is Byron Buxton’s salary?

Byron Buxton signed a 7-year, $100 million contract extension with the Minnesota Twins on November 28, 2021, which runs through the 2028 season and includes a $1 million signing bonus.

The deal is heavily loaded with performance-based bonuses, particularly tied to MVP voting and health. Byron Buxton Contract Breakdown (2022–2028).

ADVERTISEMENT

Year Team Base Salary Signing Bonus Potential Bonuses (MVP/Health) 2022 Twins $9,000,000 $1,000,000 +$2.5M (Health) / +$8M (MVP) 2023 Twins $15,000,000 – +$2.5M (Health) / +$8M (MVP) 2024 Twins $15,000,000 – +$2.5M (Health) / +$8M (MVP) 2025 Twins $15,000,000 – +$2.5M (Health) / +$8M (MVP) 2026 Twins $15,000,000 – +$2.5M (Health) / +$8M (MVP) 2027 Twins $15,000,000 – +$2.5M (Health) / +$8M (MVP) 2028 Twins $15,000,000 –

What are Byron Buxton’s Career Earnings

Buxton has a huge total career earning and has accrued approximately $71.3 million in career earnings up to the 2026 season. Despite injury history, his high-level play has often made his contract a “bargain” for the Twins, with on-field value sometimes doubling his salary.

ADVERTISEMENT

Buxton’s primary endorsements and partnerships, as of 2026, focus on athletic performance, apparel, and memorabilia, including deals with Nike, BOLDR (functional gear), Diamond Krew Apparel, and Candy Digital. He is also associated with Budweiser and FOCO USA(merchandise), while promoting WIN Realitytraining tools. These definitely add to his increasing salary and career earnings.

ADVERTISEMENT

Byron Buxton’s College and Professional Career

Buxton is a star center fielder for the Minnesota Twins (2015–present), known for elite speed, defense, and power. A top 2012 HS draft pick, he overcame injuries to win a 2017 Platinum Glove and earn All-Star nods in 2022 and 2025. He signed a 7-year, $100M extension in 2021.

Buxton did not have a college career. Although he was a high-profile recruit, he bypassed college to sign with the Minnesota Twins after being selected second overall in the 2012 MLB Draft.