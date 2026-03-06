Clayton Kershaw’s Net Worth 2026: A Look at His Salary, Contract Details, Career Earnings, Endorsements, and More

Clayton Kershaw has achieved a lot in his MLB career for more than a decade. He is a 3-time NL Cy Young winner, he is also the 3 time World Series Champion, and has played 18 seasons with the Los Angeles Dodgers. He achieved an amazing 2.53 career ERA and over 3,000 strikeouts, and made his legacy concrete as a first-ballot Hall of Famer.

He has had this career for almost 20 years, so how much net worth do you think he has accumulated till now?

What is Clayton Kershaw’s Net Worth?

Kershaw’s net worth is estimated to be over $100 million, which is generated from a highly successful MLB career with the Los Angeles Dodgers, and it includes a massive seven-year, $215 million contract extension signed in 2014. He also recently signed a one-year, $7.5 million contract for the 2025 season to return for his 18th year.

This number is valid given his 18-season career till now, and the fact that he also has investments and endorsements outside of MLB as well. His net worth was $27 million in 2020, but now? It is tenfold thanks to his new contract and endorsements with brands.

Clayton Kershaw’s Contract Breakdown

Kershaw has signed a one-year $7.5 million contract with the Los Angeles Dodgers for the 2025 season, and this is his 18th in MLB, featuring up to $8.5 million in performance bonuses. This deal includes incentives based on games he has started and will remain active roster.

Clayton Kershaw approximately earns $14.27 per minute in 2025, which is under his one-year contract worth $7.5 million with the Los Angeles Dodgers. The performance-based incentives he has in his contracts are as follows:

Games Started Bonus: $1 million for 13, 14, 15, and 16 games started each

Days Active Bonus: 30 days: $2.5 million 60 days: $1 million 90 days: $1 million



Quite a good deal, right?

What is Clayton Kershaw’s salary?

Clayton Kershaw has played his entire 18-season career with the Los Angeles Dodgers (2008–2025), and this has made him earn over $314 million in career earnings. His contract format changed from long-term, high-value deals earlier in his career to incentive-prone, one-year deals in his later seasons.

Clayton Kershaw Contract and Salary History (Key Deals)

Year(s) Team Contract Details Reported Salary/Structure 2025 Dodgers 1 yr / $7.5M + Bonuses $7.5M base; up to $16M with bonuses 2024 Dodgers 2 yr / $10M ($5M opt) $5M salary + incentives ($7.5M total) 2023 Dodgers 1 yr / $20M $15M base + $5M signing bonus 2022 Dodgers 1 yr / $17M $17M base + performance bonuses 19-21 Dodgers 3 yr / $93M $31M AAV ($23M sign bonus) 14-20 Dodgers 7 yr / $215M ~$30M–$35M annually 12-13 Dodgers 2 yr / $19M $7.5M (2012), $11M (2013) 2011 Dodgers 1 yr / $500k Pre-arbitration 2009 Dodgers 1 yr / $404k Pre-arbitration 2008 Dodgers Rookie Contract League Minimum

What are Clayton Kershaw’s Career Earnings?

Clayton Kershaw’s total MLB career earnings are over $314 million through the end of the 2025 season, and this comes entirely from his 18-year career with the Los Angeles Dodgers. His earnings were generally influenced by a major seven-year, $215 million contract signed in 2014, along with various incentives and a 2025 deal worth up to $16 million.

On top of that, he also has investments and brand endorsements, which are long-standing with many companies. These add to his net worth as well.

What are Clayton Kershaw’s brand endorsements?

Clayton Kershaw’s main long-term endorsement is a multi-year partnership with Skechers, which began in 2019 and has featured him in marketing campaigns and wearing custom-designed baseball cleats. Some of the other important partnerships in his career include Topps, Wilson Sporting Goods, Hankook Tire, Acura, and Subway.

Here are the details of his endorsement portfolio :

Skechers: this deal was signed in October 2019 and involved creating a new line of athletic footwear and, for the first time, pitching in Skechers cleats.

Wilson & Topps: this company has been a long-term partner with him for equipment and trading cards.

Previous Deals: He had previously partnered with Under Armour and has also featured in advertisements for Muscle Milk.

Clayton Kershaw House and Car Collection

Clayton Kershaw has owned a luxurious 6,100+ square-foot mansion in Studio City, California, which has five bedrooms, a home theater, and a pool. He does not really boast about it but maintains a relatively modest car, driving an Acura MDX, and divides his time between his LA home and his native Dallas. He has multiple cars: a mix of luxury models and standard family vehicles. He owns an affordable Ford Escape, which is a five-seater and is priced at around 25k.

His 2013 Acura MDX is reportedly his favorite car. It’s a medium-sized SUV that’s fuel-efficient, which is a big plus for driving in Southern California traffic. However, Kershaw’s collection does get more robust as he owns an amazing 2021 Mercedes-Benz AMG GT. The car is priced at around $119,650, but its luxury and performance make it worth every penny. The AMG GT takes only 3.7 seconds to hit 60 MPH, and its top speed is 194 MPH.

He also has a 2017 Bentley Continental GT and a 2021 Ferrari SF90 Stradale. The Ferrari is the most expensive car he owns, and it’s worth a whopping $516,300.

Clayton Kershaw’s College and Professional Career

Clayton Kershaw, a legendary left-handed pitcher, and he was drafted 7th overall in 2006 out of Highland Park High School (TX) by the Los Angeles Dodgers.

He decided to let go of a Texas A&M scholarship and spent two and a half years in the minors before his 2008 MLB debut. He is also a 3-time NL Cy Young winner and 2014 MVP while being a 3-time World Series champion (2020, 2024, 2025) who spent his entire career with the Dodgers, creating new records for the lowest in the live-ball era.

Kershaw is greatly considered as one of the greatest left-handed pitchers in MLB history, and retired as a three-time World Series champion.