Pete Crow-Armstrong’s Net Worth 2026: Everything About His Salary, Contract Details, Career Earnings, Endorsements, and More

Pete Crow-Armstrong has always been a perfectionist about his career as a baseball star. However, he too had a lot of struggles at the start of his career, especially due to injuries. The former Mets prospect struggled to adapt during rehabilitation but used this time to, as he mentioned, ” learn how to conduct myself and have a healthy day.” He ultimately turned it into a, as he said, ” wake-up call” for his professional development before becoming a standout with the Chicago Cubs.

Today, the outfielder for the Chicago Cubs has achieved great success. He is known for his speed and rapid 2025 ascent to stardom, including becoming the second Cub ever to reach 30 home runs and 30 stolen bases in a season. So, how much do you think he gets paid for his contribution?

What is Pete Crow-Armstrong’s Net Worth?

As of early 2026, Armstrong has an approximate net worth of $3 million to $3.5 million. His net worth is primarily driven by his initial 2020 Draft signing bonus of $3,359,000, with 2025 earnings including a $771,000 salary and potential pre-arbitration bonuses.

Imago Image: MLB.com

On top of that, he also has investments and brand endorsements outside the field that contribute to his increasing salary. The contract states he will remain with the team until 2030. Interestingly, there are reports suggesting he turned down a $75 million extension in 2025 and is currently projected to land a much larger, potentially nine-figure, long-term deal.

Pete Crow-Armstrong’s Contract Breakdown

Armstrong has a current contract extension with the Chicago Cubs. Following a breakout 2026 season, reports suggest the Cubs are discussing a potential 7-year, $125 million extension. His 2025 salary was a 1-year, $771,000 deal.

Chris Landers gave a detailed reason why he would be selected for a seven-year contract extension. “Crow-Armstrong’s defense gives him a high floor, but he also wasn’t the prospect that Carroll was, and comes with some question marks about his bat. The above deal buys out two or three free agency years while still allowing him to hit the market before he’s too old to cash in. And unlike Kurtz, he has enough uncertainty in his game that he might be more willing to consider signing now rather than playing the waiting game,” Landers wrote.

What is Pete Crow-Armstrong’s salary?

As of early 2026, he is expected to receive a massive, multi-year contract extension, potentially worth over $100 million.

Pete Crow-Armstrong Salary Table (Projected/Actual)

Year Team Base Salary Signing/Performance Bonus Notes 2020 Mets – $3,359,000 Drafted 19th overall 2023 Cubs Pro-rated Min – Called up in September 2024 Cubs $592,795 $342,128 (Pre-Arb Pool) Pre-Arb Pool 2025 Cubs $771,000 ~$1.1M (Proj. Pre-Arb) Rising star/Elite Defense 2026 Cubs Pending Ext. Predicted

What are Pete Crow-Armstrong’s Career Earnings

His current career earnings are approximately $6.35 million. This includes a $3.36 million signing bonus from the 2020 draft and over $1.2 million in 2025 pre-arbitration bonuses. He has acquired significant career earnings as of now, not only from his contracts but also from his brand endorsements.

PCA has established himself, not only as a baseball star but also has made his portfolio strong by collaborating with big brands. He has prominently featured in Adidas (as an Adidas athlete) and the virtual reality training platform WIN Reality. He has also collaborated with Candy Digital for their “Uncut Diamonds” series and uses custom gear from The Bat Wrap Co.

Pete Crow-Armstrong’s College and Professional Career

Pete Crow-Armstrong bypassed his commitment to Vanderbilt University to turn professional after being drafted 19th overall by the New York Mets in 2020. A standout at Harvard-Westlake High School and a multi-time USA Baseball alumnus, he spent only a brief period in the Mets’ system before being traded to the Chicago Cubs in 2021 while recovering from shoulder surgery.

After making his MLB debut in late 2023, he established himself as an elite talent by winning a Gold Glove Award and joining the 30–30 club (home runs and stolen bases) in 2025. Known for his world-class speed and defensive range, he has become a cornerstone of the Cubs’ outfield and one of the league’s premier dynamic threats.