Red Sox’s Freddy Peralta Chase Hits Major Snag as Richest MLB Owner Gains Upper Hand, per Insider

The MLB trade market is heating up this winter as the Milwaukee Brewers consider trading their star pitcher, Freddy Peralta. Since he is entering the final year of his contract in 2026, several teams have emerged as potential landing spots for the right-hander. Currently, the Brewers are weighing whether to keep him for one last championship run or trade him now to get the highest possible return while his value is at its peak.

After a dominant 2025 season where he posted a 2.70 ERA and struck out 204 batters, Peralta has established himself as a legitimate Cy Young candidate, making him one of the most wanted players on the market. The Boston Red Sox and New York Mets are currently leading the chase.

The rumors surrounding Freddy Peralta and the Boston Red Sox have shifted from simple “lingering ideas” to a central storyline of the 2025-2026 MLB offseason. As the calendar turns to January 2026, those early whispers from the GM Meetings in Las Vegas last year have gained significant traction.

Imago MLB, Baseball Herren, USA Playoffs-Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee Brewers Oct 4, 2025; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Brewers manager Pat Murphy (49) takes starting pitcher Freddy Peralta (51) out of the game against the Chicago Cubs during the sixth inning of game one of the NLDS round for the 2025 MLB playoffs at American Family Field. Milwaukee American Family Field Wisconsin USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY Copyright: xMichaelxMcLoonex 20251004_jcd_ma9_0108

MLB Network’s Jon Morosi had last year emphasized that while Boston has built a formidable foundation, including the major acquisition of ace Garrett Crochet, they are still searching for that final punch in the rotation. As he wrote on his social media, X;

“I think [they’re] one starting pitcher away from making a real run at this…”

As the Red Sox prepare for spring training in a few weeks, their pitching staff is starting to take shape. The rotation is currently led by Garrett Crochet, the league’s top strikeout pitcher, followed by new additions Sonny Gray and Johan Oviedo, and returning starter Brayan Bello. While the team still has one empty spot to fill, experts are more concerned about finding a strong “number two” pitcher, someone talented enough to dominate a playoff game right after Crochet.

Speculation is reaching a fever pitch, as Peralta’s name is being associated with a potential blockbuster move for the Boston Red Sox. MLB insiders have highlighted Boston as a primary suitor for the right-hander. By integrating an elite talent like Peralta into a rotation that already boasts Gerrit Cole, Max Fried, Carlos Rodon, and Cam Schlittler, the Red Sox would instantly transform into a championship favorite with arguably the most feared pitching staff in baseball. But as good as it sounds, there’s a problem

As per Jim Riley of BALLCAP Sports believes otherwise, as he says in his podcast, “The Boston Red Sox? They’ve made three trades already. Two were for pitching. I just, quite frankly, don’t think they make another impact starting pitching trade. Red Sox: out.”

Major league powerhouses like the Dodgers, Braves, Mets, and Yankees all have the deep pockets needed to sign Freddy Peralta to a long-term deal if they land him in a trade. The Red Sox certainly have the money to compete with those teams, but the real question is whether they are willing to pay his high price tag.

Timing is also a major factor: the league is heading into the final season before the current labor agreement expires in December 2026. With the threat of a potential lockout or work stoppage looming, there is a possibility that Boston’s management may be hesitant to commit a massive amount of money to one player right now.

Steve Colen poses a threat to other teams as he targets Peralta

Freddy Peralta has emerged as a major trade target entering the 2026 offseason. Coming off a dominant 2025 season with a 2.70 ERA and 204 strikeouts, his value is at its peak. Peralta is also entering the final year of his contract and is set to earn $8 million, making him an attractive option for contenders.

The New York Mets have been linked as a potential front-runner. Baseball analyst Jim Riley outlined a possible trade framework involving David Peterson and two mid-tier prospects from the Mets system.

“The Mets are the team to trade for Freddy Peralta. Now, in a video a couple of weeks ago —maybe a month ago—I put together this trade proposal: David Peterson, who is also entering a walk year, and two prospects —the number 12 and number 14 prospects in the Mets organization… I think that’s a fair trade. Maybe we swap some pieces around here, but I think the Mets could get this deal done without having to part with those top prospects that they don’t want to have to get rid of.”

The Mets face the challenge of offering enough value without sacrificing top prospects like Nolan McLean or Carson Benge. A package centered on Peterson and secondary prospects could help them stay competitive in negotiations.

The New York Yankees are also pursuing starting pitching that does not require a long-term financial commitment. With Steve Cohen involved, competition between the two teams could push the price higher.

Milwaukee appears motivated to move Peralta while his value is highest. With payroll constraints following Brandon Woodruff’s $22 million qualifying offer and Peralta approaching free agency after 2026, trading him now may be the most practical path forward.