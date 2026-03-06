Who are Cal Raleigh’s Parents? All You Need To Know About Stephanie and Todd Raleigh

Cal Raleigh has thrust himself into MVP talks, pacing for a catcher-record home runs while earning his first All-Star nod and Home Run Derby berth. Raised in tiny Cullowhee, North Carolina—population 8,000, three hours from Atlanta—he embodies small-town grit. Here’s how his parents fueled that Mariners stardom.

Who are Cal Raleigh’s Parents? All about Stephanie and Todd Raleigh

Cal Raleigh was born on November 26, 1996, to Stephanie and Todd Raleigh. Athletic DNA runs deep: Todd, a former college catcher in the Red Sox system, coached at Western Carolina and Tennessee, directly shaping Cal’s behind-the-plate prowess. Stephanie stays out of the spotlight but offers steadfast emotional backing—a fixture in the stands and amused-but-tolerant source on Cal’s “Big Dumper” moniker: “It stinks!… I’ll roll with it,” she laughed in an interview. Raising four kids alongside Todd’s coaching demands, she masterfully managed their bustling home.

ADVERTISEMENT

What is the ethnicity of Cal Raleigh’s Parents?

Cal Raleigh and his parents are American, hailing from Western North Carolina’s Cullowhee-Sylva region. Todd’s career—from Boston Red Sox minor leagues to head coaching at Western Carolina University and Tennessee—complements Stephanie’s Sylva roots. The family is Caucasian, with the surname Raleigh evoking Anglo-Saxon and English origins: an occupational name meaning “roe deer’s meadow,” tied to explorer Sir Walter Raleigh or as a variant of the Irish Riley.

ADVERTISEMENT

How long have they been married?

No public timeline exists for Todd and Stephanie’s marriage, but five kids testify to decades together: Cal, sisters Emma Grace and Carley (volleyball standouts), and younger brother Todd Jr. (“T”). Their athletic household thrived amid coaching life.

ADVERTISEMENT

Cal Raleigh’s Relationship with His Parents?

Cal Raleigh shares a profound, foundational bond with parents Todd and Stephanie, deepened by his father’s coaching legacy and their constant presence through every triumph and trial. This connection shone vividly in 2022 after Cal’s MVP performance, when his unfiltered mic-drop quip—“Might as well go win the whole f****** thing”—ignited Simply Seattle’s best-selling T-shirt line. Standing beside Stephanie, Todd reacted with shock and pride: “Did he just say that?’… I guess considering everything that has gone into it… it’s ok. We will have to talk to him about cleaning that up a little bit. I thought for the moment and everything, it was pretty good actually.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Reflecting on Cal’s record-shattering season, Todd shared with My Northwest a mix of awe and normalcy: “It hasn’t really sunk in, though. When you hear about Johnny Bench, Mickey Mantle, Ken Griffey Jr., you’re like, ‘those guys are great players.’ Cal is just Cal. I guess I haven’t quite processed it. I try to enjoy the journey as much as possible.” Stephanie’s steady emotional anchor complements Todd’s technical guidance; their pride unwavering from Cullowhee sandlots and high school games to All-Star nods and playoff heroics, proof of a family tie that fuels Cal’s catcher dominance.

Cal Raleigh’s parents’ role in his career.

Todd Raleigh served as Cal’s first coach, laying the foundation for his Mariners journey with hands-on training rooted in his own catching days and college coaching stints at Western Carolina and Tennessee. Stephanie complemented this with unwavering emotional support, both parents attending countless games, from backyard practices and high school showcases in tiny Cullowhee to All-Star spectacles and playoff clinchers, celebrating peaks like record home runs and navigating lows such as slumps or injuries. Todd captured their devotion to My Northwest: “I can’t miss this. I’ve worked my whole life for this stuff. There’s nothing like playoff baseball. I’m not going to miss it,” underscoring a lifetime commitment.

ADVERTISEMENT

Cal repaid this in his heartfelt 2025 Mariners gratitude (via The Seattle Times): “My mom and dad, thank you guys for giving all opportunities in the world. To my brother and sisters, for always being there for me.” Their blueprint—discipline, resilience, and family-first ethos- transformed raw Western Carolina talent into catcher legend status, from first All-Star glory to MVP contention.

Cal Raleigh’s ascent from an 8,000-person town to Mariners immortality exemplifies unbreakable parental support, turning small-town dreams into baseball history.