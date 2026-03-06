Who Are Griffin Jax’s Parents? All You Need to Know About Garth and Elizabeth Jax

Griffin Jax, born in Phoenix, Arizona, emerged as a standout pitcher at Cherry Creek High School before channeling his athletic gifts into MLB stardom. A United States Air Force Academy product from a military family, he transitioned from active duty through the World Class Athlete Program to become a key Twins reliever. His parents provided unwavering support, even serving as his first coach—fueling his journey from adrenaline junkie to big-league standout.

Who are Griffin Jax’s parents? All about Garth and Elizabeth Jax

Griffin Jax is the son of Garth and Elizabeth Jax. His father, Garth, a former NFL linebacker, proved pivotal, passing down athletic DNA after being drafted by the Dallas Cowboys in 1986 (11th round). Garth played 10 NFL seasons (1986–1995) split between the Cowboys and Arizona Cardinals, following college football at Florida State; post-retirement, he focused on Cardinals community outreach.

The family boasts deep Air Force roots: Garth, his father-in-law, and Griffin’s uncle served, while twin brothers Capt. Parker and Capt. Carson Jax fly F-35s. In 2024, Parker and wife Capt. Chandler buzzed Target Field in a flyover, with Carson tossing a ceremonial first pitch—Griffin catching—highlighting their pride.

Was his father also an athlete? All to know

So Griffin’s father is a linebacker and an Airforce Veteran, while his brothers fly planes as well. So naturally, Griffin too was into sports and became an MLB star. His family helped him thrive in a high-stakes environment like MLB thanks to their military and athletic training.

What is the ethnicity of Griffin Jax’s Parents?

Born and raised in Phoenix, Arizona, Griffin Jax is Caucasian with deep American roots, underscored by his Air Force Academy tenure and Reserve officer status. His family’s multi-generational military service—spanning Garth and siblings—pairs with an athletic legacy, shaping a uniquely disciplined American story.

How long have they been married?

Exact details on Garth and Elizabeth’s marriage length aren’t public, but with three sons and Griffin’s ongoing Instagram tributes, they’ve clearly shared over two decades of partnership. Their enduring bond weathers military relocations, NFL travels, and MLB demands.

How good is Griffin Jax’s Relationship with His Parents?

Griffin Jax enjoys an exceptionally close, sports-driven bond with parents Garth and Elizabeth, plus his brothers, often crediting them as the spark for his baseball passion, his first coaches who nurtured his raw talent from Phoenix sandlots to MLB mounds. Recruited to the United States Air Force Academy, he juggled elite athletics with service through the World Class Athlete Program, transitioning to Reserves in 2019; throughout, his family offered unwavering encouragement, blending military discipline with athletic fire.

This connection shone in a heartfelt 2024 Fox Sports interview during the 9/11 anniversary and a rare family reunion at Target Field. Brother Carson captured the emotion: “It means so much… This is the first time that we’ve—I think all three boys at least—have been together in probably three years. With us serving, sometimes we don’t get Christmas off or New Year’s or Thanksgiving, and then Griffin, obviously, is playing all season. He doesn’t get that much time off. It’s just wonderful for all three of us and the wives and parents to all be out here.” Despite clashing military deployments and Griffin’s 162-game grind, these moments, flyovers, first pitches, and Instagram tributes cement their rock-solid support, fueling his Twins reliability.

Griffin Jax’s parents’ role in his career.

Garth and Elizabeth didn’t just coach Griffin early—they instilled resilience for MLB pressures. He told Fox Sports of his brothers: “They’re a lot smarter than I am… knew baseball wasn’t in their cards… took advantage to fly.” This dynamic surrounds him: wife Savannah, an Air Force Captain, and daughter Avery Elizabeth (born March 2023) echo the family’s service-driven ethos, propelling his Twins success.