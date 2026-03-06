Who is Alex Bregman’s Wife, Reagan Bregman? Everything You Should Know About Her

Alex Bregman is a perfectionist, and for him, baseball is always his first love. He is extremely hardworking and focuses on his career like an arrow about to hit the bullseye. However, even in this perfection, did he ever look beyond his career and try to find love?

Absolutely! A life built around baseball can be hectic, but for him, he has his partner by his side. For the Bregmans, the best moments always happen in the calm of home. So let’s meet his wife, Reagan Bregman, and see the journey that they had together.

What does Reagan Bregman do? All to know about her education and profession

Reagan Bregman, born August 26, 1994, in Louisiana, grew up in a mobile family due to her father’s offshore drilling rig management, living in Trinidad and Tobago, Spain, Canada, and finally Katy, Texas. She earned a bachelor’s degree in marketing from Texas A&M University in 2017, serving as president of the Panama Global Business Brigades, leading student volunteers to aid Panamanian small businesses.

A serial entrepreneur, she founded ethical athleisure brand Exiza in 2020 (operating until late 2024), emphasizing U.S.-made, buttery-soft activewear for women’s empowerment and self-care. With Alex Bregman, she co-launched tequila-infused salsa brand Wild Sol in 2023. Previously in tech at Google (enterprise business development) and Oracle, she now manages a Shaftel Diamonds jewelry line and drives philanthropy via Bregman Cares, balancing family, ventures, and Houston roots.

How did Alex Bregman and Reagan Bregman meet?

Interestingly, the couple met through a mutual friend. Reagan was working for Google in Austin after graduation and drove to Houston to hang out with her friends for the weekend. Little did she know that her life partner would be there as well!

One of her friends was dating Alex’s friend, and this is how they met at a group dinner. “It was crazy because I didn’t want to be [at dinner],” Reagan recalled of their initial meeting to The Knot. “And then we went on a date, three or four days later.”

At first, the pair had to have a long-distance relationship due to their jobs, and this was a pretty challenging time for both of them. “When we both realized we were willing to sacrifice things to make things work, we realized it was it,” Reagan shared. She was driving back and forth every weekend and waking up at 5 am just to get to work. This is when Alex realised the love she had for him. “She was working her tail off and coming to see me.”

Reagan decided to move back to Houston to be with him, and the couple got engaged soon after. Alex popped the question during a trip to Aspen, Colorado, in January 2020.“Love you forever, baby,” the baseball pro captioned a photo from the proposal, where he held a ring box while reaching up to hug a visibly emotional Reagan.

When and where did Alex Bregman and Reagan Bregman get married?

The couple had a COVID wedding in 2020, which was definitely a challenge. The couple was originally planning to have their dream wedding at the San Antonio Resort in December 2020, but the quarantine forced them to cancel this plan.

They instead tied the knot at Reagan’s parents’ home in Katy on Dec 5th, 2020. “It made us truly appreciate our family and made us look into the true meaning of a wedding,” Reagan told The Knot about the mini wedding, which was kept small because of the pandemic. In fact, Alex’s dad was at high risk of the virus. “Sometimes it becomes all about the decor and party, but with COVID, we had to limit it and be extremely careful. We were able to focus on what it’s really about, which was getting married.””I was very smiley and very happy,” Alex recalled. “I almost teared up because I saw Reagan’s mom tearing up … I was close. But I was just so happy… maybe more nervous.”

How many kids do Alex Bregman and Reagan Bregman have together?

The couple has an adorable baby boy together and announced the happy news in 2022 on Valentine’s Day. On Valentine’s Day 2022, the Bregmans announced that they were expecting their first child. They welcomed a son, Knox Samuel, on Aug. 1, 2022.

Reagan shared the news on Instagram along with a sweet photo of Alex holding her son. “On 08.01.22 at 7:08 pm our world changed forever,” she captioned the photo. In fact, Alex missed one of his games to be at the hospital with his wife when Knox arrived. “One of the best days of my life and my wife’s life, mama’s healthy, baby’s healthy, and we’re very excited,” he said, before joking that while he and Reagan hoped she would give birth on an off day, Knox “had different plans.”

Baby Knox is already becoming Dad’s biggest fan and has attended his first baseball game at just 7 weeks! In addition to their son, Alex and Reagan are dog parents to an adorable Golden Retriever named Hank.

What is Reagan Bregman’s Instagram account?

Reagan loves sharing about her life and career through Instagram and has a huge following on the social media page. She has 90.1K followers on Instagram.