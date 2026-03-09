Who Is Austin Wells? Dominican Republic’s Catcher’s Net Worth, Wife, Parents, Siblings, Ethnicity & MLB Contract

Austin Wells grew up in an athletic family, so it’s no surprise he pursued sports professionally. While his parents competed only at the college level, he aimed higher. Let’s explore what drove him to MLB stardom and key details from his life.

Who is Austin Wells?

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Austin Wells was born on July 12, 1999, and serves as an MLB catcher for the New York Yankees. Renowned for his powerful left-handed bat and improving defense, he was drafted from the University of Arizona in 2020. He debuted in 2023, slugged 13 home runs in 2024 (third in rookie WAR), and became a steady Yankees starter by 2025.

ADVERTISEMENT

Raised in Las Vegas, Nevada, he came from a sports-oriented home—both parents were University of Arizona athletes. As a kid, he disliked outfield’s slow pace but fell for catching after his dad made the switch.

Who Is Austin Wells’ Wife?

ADVERTISEMENT

Austin Wells is married to Caroline Nielsen, who announced their pregnancy in October 2025. “Our biggest blessing & sweetest surprise,” Nielsen captioned. “We can’t wait to meet our lil bug.”

They shared photos at Yankee Stadium, holding a mini jersey with his name and sonograms. It marked their first public Instagram post as a couple.

ADVERTISEMENT

Who are Austin Wells’s Parents & Siblings?

Austin is the son of Greg and Michelle Wells, both ex-University of Arizona athletes—his dad in baseball, his mom in gymnastics—instilling athletic genes. He has two younger brothers: Carson (baseball) and Mason (lacrosse).

ADVERTISEMENT

Michelle stayed in sports post-graduation. After earning her Arizona degree in 1994, she served as Marketing Director for the San Diego Padres and later the Milwaukee Brewers, according to the Arizona Wildcats.

Greg teamed with George Arias at Arizona; Arias’s son later joined Austin there, per Arizonawildcats.com. Post-1994, Greg entered economic services, rising to manager before moving to Las Vegas with Michelle in 1999. As of November 2024, he’s President of Investments & Real Estate at Marnell Companies, per Arizona Wildcats.

ADVERTISEMENT

What is Austin Wells’s Ethnicity & Nationality?

The family is American, with Austin and his siblings born in the U.S. Austin holds dual Dominican-American heritage, eligible for the Dominican Republic in events like the 2026 World Baseball Classic via his mother, Michelle Fernandez.

ADVERTISEMENT

Beyond family drive, he’s a devout Christian, often thanking God on Instagram for career wins.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Austin Wells (@awells) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

ADVERTISEMENT

What is Austin Wells’s Net Worth?

Austin’s net worth sits around $2.5 million, fueled by his contract, endorsements, and $2.5 million draft bonus.

He recently teamed with luxury brand Jack Victor for their Fall campaign in New York City.

“New York is an important market for our collection, both online and at major multi-brand retailers,” said CEO Alan Victor. “Through this partnership, we will be introducing our brand to a broader part of the community. Austin brings a special energy and enthusiasm to his work on the baseball field, which matches the approach of the designers and craftsmen who create our beautiful products.”

ADVERTISEMENT

What is Austin Wells’s MLB Contract & Salary?

Wells, the Yankees catcher, signed in 2020 with a $2.5M bonus. Recent cash earnings: about $116K in 2023, over $750K in 2024, with 2025 projected similarly as pre-arbitration.

Austin Wells Salary Breakdown

Year Team Cash Total 2020 New York Yankees $2,500,000 (Signing Bonus) 2023 New York Yankees $116,130 2024 New York Yankees ~$750,000 – $801,564 2025 New York Yankees ~$801,400 (Projected/Pre-Arb)

What Are Austin Wells’s MLB Career Highlights?

Wells, the Yankees catcher, placed third in 2024 AL Rookie of the Year voting and honed elite defense. In 2025, he made history as the first catcher to hit a leadoff homer on Opening Day.

MLB Career Statistics

Current through the 2025 Regular Season.

Season Team G HR RBI AVG OBP OPS WAR 2023 NYY 19 4 13 .229 .257 .742 0.1 2024 NYY 115 13 55 .229 .322 .718 2.5 2025 NYY 126 21 71 .219 .275 .712 3.0 Total 3 Yrs 260 38 139 .224 .294 .717 5.6

What do you think about his unique athletic upbringing and his recent career statistics?