Who Is Ben Rice’s Girlfriend? Everything You Need to Know About Sara Falkson

New York Yankees first baseman Ben Rice has loved baseball for as long as he can remember. Growing up in Massachusetts, he rooted for the Yankees despite living in Red Sox territory, making his journey to the Bronx a true full-circle moment.

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But baseball is not the only thing close to his heart. Off the field, Rice has found support in his girlfriend, Sara Falkson, a fellow athlete who understands the demands of competing at a high level. As Rice continues to establish himself as one of the Yankees’ promising young talents, fans have become increasingly curious about the woman by his side. Here’s everything to know about Ben Rice’s girlfriend, Sara Falkson.

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Who is Sara Falkson?

Ben Rice’s girlfriend, Sara Falkson, is a design engineer and former field hockey player. She attended Noble & Greenough School in Dedham, Massachusetts, before enrolling at Dartmouth College.

At Dartmouth, Falkson earned a bachelor’s degree in Human-Centered Design while serving as captain of the varsity field hockey team. She later pursued a master’s degree in Design Engineering at Harvard University, further strengthening her background in engineering and product design.

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Alongside her graduate studies, Falkson built her professional career as a design engineer at IBM. She has also completed several certifications in user experience (UX), reflecting her interest in human-centered technology and design.

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What are Sara Falkson’s height and age?

Although Sara Falkson’s exact date of birth has not been made public, she is believed to be in her mid-20s. She reportedly met Ben Rice during their high school years, and the two are thought to be of a similar age. Falkson stands 5-foot-3 (160 cm), as listed on Dartmouth’s Division I field hockey roster.

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How did Ben Rice and Sara Falkson meet?

Sara Falkson and Ben Rice reportedly met while attending Noble & Greenough School in Dedham, Massachusetts, where their friendship eventually blossomed into a relationship. Sharing a passion for sports, the pair later continued their academic journeys together at Dartmouth College, albeit as student-athletes in different sports.

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While Rice was making a name for himself on the baseball diamond, Falkson was excelling as a standout defender and captain of Dartmouth’s field hockey team. Having grown together through high school and college, the couple has remained by each other’s side as Rice’s baseball career has taken off.

When Rice made his MLB debut with the New York Yankees in June 2024, Falkson was among his biggest supporters. She celebrated the milestone on Instagram by sharing photos from the occasion and writing, “Could not be happier for @ben_rice22!!!! 💙 You are amazing 🤩”

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Since then, Falkson has continued to cheer Rice on, frequently celebrating his achievements and milestones as his career with the Yankees continues to grow.

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What does Sara Falkson do for a living?

Sara Falkson has excelled both on the field and in the classroom. A former captain of Dartmouth College’s field hockey team, she earned a bachelor’s degree in Human-Centered Design before continuing her education at Harvard University, where she completed a master’s degree in Design Engineering.

Alongside her academic pursuits, Falkson launched her professional career as a design engineer at IBM in January 2021. She has also completed several user experience (UX) certifications, further expanding her expertise in human-centered design and technology.

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Even with a demanding academic and professional schedule, Falkson has remained committed to causes beyond her career. On November 3, 2024, she represented the nonprofit Who We Play For in the New York City Marathon, helping raise more than $30,000 to support affordable heart screenings for athletes and increase awareness of sudden cardiac arrest in young athletes.

What is Sara Falkson’s Instagram account?

Sara Falkson offers fans a glimpse into her life through Instagram, where she shares moments from her travels, woodworking projects, and time with family and friends. She also occasionally posts about Ben Rice’s baseball journey, celebrating milestones and showing her support for the Yankees first baseman.

Her Instagram handle is @sfalkson, where she has over 6,400 followers.