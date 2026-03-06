Who Is Clayton Kershaw’s Wife, Ellen Kershaw? Everything You Should Know About Her

Clayton Kershaw has always had a strong foundation in his personal life supporting him. Be it his parents or his partner, they have always supported him through the challenges that he has faced in his career. The most interesting part of it all is that his partner has been on the journey way before he became a famous baseball pitcher.

Clayton’s wife has known him since his foundation days, when he was preparing to become a celebrated MLB star. So let’s see how the couple met and how they lift each other up through the chaos of life.

What does Ellen Kershaw do? All to know about her education and profession

Ellen is from Texas, just like her husband, and she is a hardcore philanthropist. Not only is she raising a huge family of 7 (they are expecting their 5th child), but she also balances her career as an author and advocate along with it.

Ellen has been central to initiatives such as building orphanages in Zambia, and she also raised millions for education and health programs. She has also co-founded Kershaw’s Challenge, a nonprofit organization dedicated to improving the lives of children in need.

How did Clayton Kershaw and Ellen Kershaw meet?

Ellen and Clayton have an adorable, enduring love story that began long before Clayton became an MLB star. They first became friends in Elementary school, and by the time they were freshmen in High School, Clayton decided to ask her to be his girlfriend.

The 2024 World Series Champion officially asked Ellen to be his girlfriend in between classes while they were freshmen at Highland Park High School.

Their love story became stronger since they became friends and then decided to be in a relationship. After graduating from high school, Ellen decided to go to Texas A&M University in College Station, Texas. Though Clayton had also enrolled at the university, he then decided to switch and pursue a $2.3 million offer from the Dodgers in 2006.

Naturally, their relationship faced its own challenges as Clayton began preparing for his MLB career. “I think we both realized it was definitely worth making an effort, and towards the end of my college career, we both realized our lives were so much better when we were together than when we were apart,” she said to Risen, adding, “We could accomplish so much more.”

Clayton also said something along similar lines that the distance made him realise he needed her. “I would say we got closer when she went to college and I started playing professionally,” he said. “We both kind of figured out stuff on our own. I think that really helped our relationship now.”

When and where did Clayton and Ellen Kershaw get married?

The couple tied the knot on December 4, 2010, at Highland Park Presbyterian Church in Dallas, per D Magazine. Two years after their wedding, Clayton posted about his life and the family he hoped to create with Ellen in their 2012 book, Arise: Live Out Your Faith and Dreams on Whatever Field You Find Yourself.

“Despite our different backgrounds, we agree on several things that we want to incorporate into our new family,” the 2014 National League MVP wrote. “Sunday night dinners are always important, and our home will feature a revolving door of people coming and going.”

He continued, “Dogs are to be treated like humans, and card games are to be taken very seriously. We’ll play pranks and watch The Office before going to sleep. The last activity of the day will be praying together.”

How many kids do Clayton Kershaw and Ellen Kershaw have together?

Clayton and Ellen have four children together. They welcomed their daughter, Cali Ann, on Jan. 23, 2015. Two years later, the Dodgers posted on Facebook that the Kershaws had added a family member once again, with the birth of Charley on Nov. 18, 2016.

Then came the day Cooper arrived on Jan. 12, 2020, and finally, nearly two years later, Clayton shared on Instagram that Ellen had given birth to their fourth child, Chance, on Dec. 2, 2021.

Their family is going to grow again because, in June 2025, Clayton announced that Ellen was pregnant, saying it was a special Father’s Day as the couple had just had their gender reveal for their fifth baby. “We got another girl coming, which we got bookend girls to go with our three boys,” he said.

What is Ellen Kershaw’s Instagram account?

Ellen Kershaw is active on Instagram, where she occasionally shares moments from her family life and career. However, her account is set to private. Her Instagram handle is: @ellenkershaw