Who Is Dillon Dingler’s Wife? Everything You Need to Know About Alyssa

Detroit Tigers catcher Dillon Dingler is enjoying a breakout 2026 campaign, establishing himself as one of Major League Baseball’s standout performers. The American League All-Star has been one of Detroit’s biggest offensive threats, batting .265 with 18 home runs and a 138 wRC+.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

While his teammates and family have celebrated every milestone, one person has been by his side long before his rise to the big leagues: his wife, Alyssa. A former Ohio State soccer player, she understands the demands of life as an athlete and has supported Dingler through every stage of his baseball journey, from the MLB Draft to his emergence as one of the Tigers’ key players. Here’s everything to know about Dillon Dingler’s wife and their relationship.

ADVERTISEMENT

Who is Alyssa?

Alyssa is a former collegiate soccer player and the wife of Detroit Tigers catcher Dillon. She was born on September 13th, 1997, and raised in Avon Lake, Ohio. She graduated from Magnificat High School in Rocky River, Ohio, in 2016, where she was an MVP on the soccer team. Alyssa never left soccer, even after high school, and played for the Florida Gators soccer program at the University of Florida in 2016.

After that, she decided to transfer to Ohio State University, where she played as a redshirt senior midfielder for the Buckeyes. She is as good academically as she is athletically and graduated from Ohio State with a Bachelor’s degree in Strategic Communications.

ADVERTISEMENT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alyssa Dingler (@alyssa.dingler) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

What are Alyssa’s height and age?

Alyssa is 28 years old and stands 5 feet 10 inches (178 cm) tall, according to her official Florida Gators soccer roster. While she has never been public about her personal life, she did attend Magnificat High School.

ADVERTISEMENT

This school is an all-girls Roman Catholic college-preparatory school in Rocky River, Ohio, so she might have been exposed to the Christian faith as a kid. In fact, Dillon and Alyssa tied the knot in December 2024 in a traditional Christian ceremony at the iconic Seaside Chapel in Seaside, Florida.

ADVERTISEMENT

How did Dillon Dingler and Alyssa meet?

The couple met as college students and athletes at Ohio State University. Their friends-to-lovers journey started in the university’s athletic community. Dillon was a star catcher for the Buckeyes baseball team while Alyssa was a midfielder for the women’s soccer program. They began dating in college around 2017, when Alyssa transferred to Ohio State University, which aligns with Dillon’s arrival as a freshman in autumn 2017.

ADVERTISEMENT

This connection carried forward and remained stable even after they graduated, leading to their engagement in 2024 and a December wedding at The Chapel Seaside in Florida. The couple later marked their offseason with a honeymoon trip to Saint Lucia, enjoying time away before the MLB season returned.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alyssa Dingler (@alyssa.dingler) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

What does Alyssa do for a living?

Alyssa works as a Media Coordinator at The Brandon Agency, which is a marketing and communications firm. According to her LinkedIn profile, she handles media coordination and digital communication planning.

ADVERTISEMENT

Before entering the corporate workforce, however, she, too, was a student-athlete and a star soccer player for the Ohio State Buckeyes. On top of that, she graduated in May 2021 with a degree in Strategic Communications. She not only handles her family life with her husband and kids but also her work flawlessly.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dillon Dingler and Alyssa’s children

Dillon and Alyssa Dingler have one child together, whom they welcomed in January 2026. They decided to name their son Francis Charles Dingler (often affectionately called “Frankie”). The couple introduced their newborn son via a collaborative Instagram announcement featuring photos of them cradling him in the hospital.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dillon always expresses his love for his son and opens up about being a father in several of his interviews. When asked about what it meant to share this career milestone with his family, Dingler emphasized how special it will be to look back on this time with his son: “Yeah, very much so. Um, you know, I have my son now also, so it’ll be great. I mean, he won’t remember it, but it’ll be—I’ll have some pictures with him.”

What is Alyssa Dingler’s Instagram account?

Alyssa Dingler shares glimpses of her family life, motherhood, and her relationship with Dillon Dingler on Instagram. Her posts often feature moments with their son, family celebrations, and milestones from Dillon’s baseball career.

She is active on Instagram under the handle @alyssa.dingler, where she has more than 3,250 followers.