Who is Joe Ryan’s Fiance, Clare Stonich? Everything You Should Know About Her

Joe Ryan took an unconventional route to MLB stardom, shifting from water polo to baseball in an athletic family. A Division II geography major, he grew up sans travel ball, video games, or cable, embracing an old-school life near Mount Tamalpais and Muir Woods in Marin County, California.

His Twins success reshaped his world—who’s been his key supporter beyond family? Enter fiancée Clare Stonich, blending her career with his high-stakes life.

What does Clare Stonich do? All to know about her education and profession

Clare Stonich masterfully balances Joe Ryan’s high-pressure MLB life as a social media influencer and accomplished interior designer. She founded Naked Spaces, her own design firm, where she creates stunning, personalized spaces—showcasing projects on Instagram alongside her deep passions for both design and poetry. Her creative flair shines through in client transformations, from modern minimalist homes to cozy family retreats, often blending functionality with artistic touches.

She honed her skills early, graduating from Oaks Christian High School in Westlake Village, California, before earning a bachelor’s degree in advertising from Boston University. This advertising background sharpens her branding savvy for Naked Spaces and social content, helping her build a following of 13.9k with tips on home aesthetics, wellness, and family life. Her flexible career lets her travel with Joe, cheer from the stands, and nurture their growing family while staying true to her entrepreneurial spirit.

How did Joe Ryan and Clare Stonich meet?

Joe Ryan and Clare Stonich first connected in 2019, a pivotal spark evident from Clare’s Instagram post that year. She celebrated his birthday with affectionate photos and the playful caption “Happy birthday, stud,” hinting at an instant chemistry that blossomed quickly. While exact details of their meeting remain private, possibly through mutual friends or California social circles amid Joe’s pre-MLB grind, their early posts reveal shared adventures, from casual hangouts to deeper dates.

Together for over six years now, they’ve forged an unbreakable bond through life’s ups and downs, including Joe’s rise with the Twins. This enduring partnership now includes engagement plans, their dog Jack as a beloved family pet, and welcoming son Rowan—proof of a love story that thrives alongside MLB spotlights and personal milestones.

Are Joe and Clare Stonich getting married?

Joe proposed in February 2025 during a charming garden dinner, as Clare shared on Instagram—she said yes. Pre-engagement, they traveled Europe for two weeks, per The Minnesota Star Tribune; they also share a dog named Jack. No wedding date is public yet.

Do Joe Ryan and Clare Stonich have kids together?

Yes, Joe Ryan and Clare Stonich welcomed their first child, son Rowan Joseph Ryan, on November 11, 2025, weighing a healthy 8 pounds 7 ounces. The couple shared their joyful pregnancy news on July 3, 2025, via social media, followed by an intimate gender reveal party that celebrated the upcoming arrival of their baby boy.

They’ve kept followers engaged with heartfelt updates, from ultrasound milestones and nursery preparations to Rowan’s first photos, highlighting their excitement as new parents amid Joe’s Twins schedule. This growing family dynamic underscores their strong partnership, blending MLB demands with tender family moments.

What is Clare Stonich’s Instagram account?

Clare engages 13.9k followers on Instagram (@clarestonich), posting regularly about family, design projects, and life updates.