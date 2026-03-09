Who Is Junior Caminero? Dominican Republic’s Third Baseman’s Net Worth, Wife, Parents, Siblings, Ethnicity & MLB Contract

Junior Caminero is certainly making his family and supporters proud with his stellar MLB performance, but what about his personal life? When did he choose baseball, and how did he get started? Let’s dive in and explore the MLB star’s background!

Who is Junior Caminero?

Junior Caminero was born on July 5, 2003, and plays third base for the Tampa Bay Rays as a Dominican star. He emerged as an elite power hitter in 2025, smashing 45 home runs and driving in 110 RBIs. Known for his high exit velocities (116+ mph) and sharp bat-to-ball skills, he earned 2025 All-Star honors and top-prospect status.

He seemed destined for athletics, raised in a baseball-loving family where he began playing at age five. He often visited Estadio Quisqueya to watch the Dominican Winter League, and his childhood passion shaped him as he idolized stars like Alex Rodriguez and Manny Machado.

Who Is Junior Caminero’s Wife?

The baseball standout is married to Francesca, and the couple recently welcomed a baby daughter. In November 2025, Junior shared an endearing photo of his newborn, captioning it: “You have arrived in the world, my queen. Mommy and I love you.” He had already revealed plans to name her Valentina.

“I’m a very proud dad right now,” he said after a 7-2 win over St. Louis. The star proposed to his love in 2024, sharing stunning beachside photos from the seaside moment.

Who are Junior Caminero’s Parents & Siblings?

Junior was born to Juan Caminero and Yeudy, who sacrificed much to provide for him. His father, a truck driver in the Dominican Republic, deeply influenced his career, while his mother worked as a physical therapist. Both championed his baseball dreams, attending games regularly.

Details on a possible brother remain scarce. Still, his devotion to his parents shines through, especially in a 2025 Father’s Day Instagram post. That day, Junior hit a 3-run homer, with his dad cheering loudest from the stands during a game against the Netherlands.

What is Junior Caminero’s Ethnicity & Nationality?

Junior proudly hails from the Dominican Republic, born in Santo Domingo on July 5, 2003. Fluent in his native Spanish, he’s working diligently to master English. During the off-season, he focused not just on his game but also on language skills to connect better with fans.

The 24-year-old infielder aims for fluid chats with manager Kevin Cash and teammates, skipping translators. Caminero sees English fluency as key to MLB leadership.

He also shares his Christian faith on Instagram, quoting Philippians 4:13. He often voices gratitude and hopes for success, “God willing.”

What is Junior Caminero’s Net Worth?

Caminero’s net worth likely sits around $1 million or higher. His Tampa Bay contract provides steady income, bolstered by brand endorsements that enrich his portfolio.

He’s promoted Nicole Gabrile Training on Instagram and linked with the Escogido baseball club.

What is Junior Caminero’s MLB Contract & Salary?

Junior Caminero is on a pre-arbitration deal with the Tampa Bay Rays, earning a 2025 base salary of $764,100. As a top 2024 rookie who surpassed limits, he follows the league-minimum path until arbitration eligibility in 2028 and free agency in 2031.

Junior Caminero Earnings History

Year Team Salary/Cash Type Amount 2025 Rays Base Salary $764,100 2024 Rays Base Salary $186,966 2023 Rays Base Salary $34,839 2019 Rays Signing Bonus $87,500

What are Junior Caminero’s MLB career highlights?

Caminero’s MLB highlights feature elite bat speed and historic power for his age and tenure. After debuting in 2023, he exploded in 2025 with 45 home runs, the most by a 21-or-younger player since 1953.

MLB Career Stats (Regular Season)

Season Team G AB R H HR RBI AVG OPS 2023 TBR 7 34 4 8 1 7 .235 .631 2024 TBR 43 165 15 41 6 18 .248 .724 2025 TBR 154 602 93 159 45 110 .264 .846 Total 3 Yrs 204 801 112 208 52 135 .260 .812

