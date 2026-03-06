Who is Kyle Schwarber’s Wife? Everything You Should Know About Paige Schwarber.

Paige Schwarber (née Hartman), Kyle’s high school sweetheart since 2010, is a beautician and philanthropist blending beauty expertise with family support for the Phillies slugger.

What does Paige Schwarber do? All to know about her education and profession

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Born in Middletown, Ohio, like Kyle, Paige attended Middletown High School before the University of Cincinnati, earning a degree focused on cosmetology and business. Her education emphasized skincare science, client care, and salon management, fueling her career as a licensed beautician specializing in hair, makeup, and treatments. Paige owns a boutique salon, offering personalized services from cuts to bridal styling, praised for precision amid busy MLB life.

ADVERTISEMENT

As co-founder of Schwarber’s Neighborhood Heroes with Kyle, she drives aid for first-responder families, scholarships, events, honoring his police/nurse kin. Balancing salon work, charity, and motherhood to sons Kade (born March 2022) and Asher (2024), she embodies Midwestern resilience, sharing glimpses via Instagram without chasing fame.

How did Kyle Schwarber and Paige Schwarber meet?

ADVERTISEMENT

Kyle Schwarber and Paige Hartman met as teens at Middletown High School in Ohio, bonding over shared classes and hometown life before dating in 2010. Despite college splits—Kyle at Indiana, Paige at Cincinnati—their long-distance romance endured minors, trades, and MLB pressures. Engaged Christmas Eve 2018, they exemplify an enduring partnership.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

When and where did Kyle Schwarber and Paige Schwarber get married?

Kyle and Paige wed on December 8, 2019, in an intimate Atlanta ceremony with family and Cubs teammates. At 26, they celebrated post-engagement amid his Chicago tenure, Kyle tweeting the proposal joy. Their private affair launched married life, welcoming Kade soon after the Phillies’ signing.

ADVERTISEMENT

How many kids do Kyle Schwarber and Paige Schwarber have together?

Kyle and Paige Schwarber share two young sons: Kade Matthew, born March 16, 2022, during Kyle’s transition to the Phillies, and Asher, who arrived amid the 2024 playoffs. Paige shared Kade’s news joyfully online as the family adjusted to Philadelphia life, while Asher’s timing added playoff magic.

Kyle calls fatherhood his “best job ever,” crediting Paige for managing the home front seamlessly amid DH demands and road trips. She posts heartwarming milestones, first steps in Phillies gear, family hikes, capturing their boys’ energy. Their Neighborhood Heroes foundation weaves philanthropy in, aiding first-responder families like Kyle’s police chief dad and nurse mom.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It’s the ultimate team,” Kyle reflects on parenthood, balancing newborn nights with baseball chaos. Paige embraces the whirlwind, prioritizing routines and dreaming of their sons’ futures without pressure. From high school sweethearts to devoted parents, their journey builds unbreakable resilience.

What is Paige Schwarber’s Instagram account?

Paige Schwarber’s private Instagram (@paigeschwarber), with over 20,000 followers, offers curated glimpses into family life and passions. Followers approved by Paige see sons Kade and Asher in Phillies jerseys during playdates, salon before-and-after transformations, and Neighborhood Heroes charity highlights. Content seamlessly blends motherhood milestones, practical beauty tips, and loving Kyle shoutouts—from game-night cheers to birthday tributes. Rare collaborations with local Philly brands stay authentic, while heartfelt captions celebrate husband appreciation amid balanced privacy.

ADVERTISEMENT

Paige Schwarber anchors Kyle’s world as devoted wife, mother, and partner in purpose—from Middletown high school romance to Phillies power couple. Her quiet strength, entrepreneurial spirit, and family focus exemplify enduring MLB support, fueling his slugger legacy while building their own.