Who is Will Smith’s Wife, Cara Smith? Everything You Should Know About Her

Will Smith stands as the Los Angeles Dodgers’ premier catcher, boasting three World Series titles and All-Star nods in just seven MLB seasons at age 30. His wife, Cara Martinelli Smith, has been a steadfast partner through triumphs and trials. Here’s their story from Louisville roots to Dodger blue.

What does Cara Smith do? All to know about her education and profession

Born in Louisville, Kentucky, like Will, Cara Martinelli Smith blends philanthropy, family, and influence with over 41.9k Instagram followers. A University of Louisville education graduate, she taught early in her career before pausing to raise their daughters, prioritizing motherhood amid Will’s demanding schedule.

As co-founder of the Catching Hope Foundation, she champions vulnerable children via leadership training, mentoring, and educational initiatives, channeling her teaching passion into impact. Her low-key yet purposeful life, family outings, Dodger support, and foundation updates mirror Will’s work ethic.

How did Will Smith and Cara Smith meet?

Will Smith and Cara Martinelli grew up in Louisville, Kentucky, first crossing paths at a mutual friend’s lively birthday party during their University of Louisville college days. Both students on the same campus, Cara pursuing her education degree with teaching dreams, Will grinding toward his baseball career- they clicked instantly as friends amid shared hometown stories and campus energy. What began as casual hangouts blossomed into romance, fueled by common values and support through classes, games, and late-night talks.

After graduation, Cara embraced teaching while Will embarked on his Dodgers journey; long-distance challenges and packed schedules tested them, but mutual encouragement, texts during road trips, and visits amid minors solidified their bond. This enduring partnership evolved young love into a resilient duo, balancing MLB pressures with family-first roots.

When and where did Will and Cara Smith get married?

Will and Cara wed in an intimate December 2019 ceremony in Georgia, surrounded by close family after years of dating. Will shared rare wedding photos on Instagram, celebrating their union amid his rising MLB profile. He marks anniversaries and her birthday with heartfelt posts, affirming enduring love, now deepened by fatherhood and championships.

How many kids do Will Smith and Cara Smith have together?

Will and Cara Smith share two daughters: Charlotte, born in October 2022, and Layton, welcomed in October 2024. Cara announced her second pregnancy in May 2024 with a joyful Instagram post, “Our little family is growing”—sharing ultrasound glimpses and family excitement amid Will’s championship chase. The girls frequently join at Dodger Stadium, cheering from the family suite; Cara posts heartwarming moments like matching outfits and post-game cuddles, while the Dodgers celebrated Layton’s birth with humor: “Welcoming the newest Dodger, Layton Smith! Congratulations, Cara and Will.”

Balancing MLB’s grueling schedule, World Series runs, All-Star duties, and dad life, Will treasures these milestones, often crediting Cara for seamless family harmony. Their daughters embody the couple’s Louisville roots and Dodger pride, with Charlotte already mimicking dad’s swings and Layton stealing hearts in blue gear.

What is Cara Smith’s Instagram account?

Cara Martinelli Smith (@caramartinellsmith) boasts nearly 52k followers, blending family life, Dodgers pride, and foundation work. Posts feature daughters’ antics, game-day outfits, Will’s highlights, travel, and Catching Hope updates, authentic glimpses without heavy sponsorships. Her style and vulnerability resonate, making her a beloved MLB WAG.