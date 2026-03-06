Will Smith’s Net Worth 2026: Everything About His Salary, Contract Details, Career Earnings, Endorsements, and More

Will Smith is the Los Angeles Dodgers catcher, and his journey to MLB was not easy at all. He faced early challenges in his professional career with his offensive performances and even injuries. After being drafted 32nd overall by the Dodgers in 2016 out of the University of Louisville, Smith struggled in his first taste of professional baseball. He hit just four home runs and posted a .684 OPS in 55 games across three levels.

He also encountered an injury in 2017 following his advancement to Double-A Tulsa.

He had fractured his hand after being hit by a pitch in his debut there, and this is a huge danger for a baseball player since they have to use their hands to throw or stop a baseball. Nevertheless, he overcame his obstacles and today is a three-time World Series champion (2020, 2024, 2025) and three-time All-Star (2023–2025) known for his elite production behind the plate. So let’s see how much he gets paid for his amazing contribution to his team.

What is Will Smith’s Net Worth?

Will Smith has an approximate net worth of almost $20 million. This is not only from the contracts that he has signed for the 7 seasons ever since his debut in 2019, but also the endorsement and brand deals that he has had for all these years.

This figure is also expected to rise higher as the years go by since he is already a veteran player having an experience of almost 7 years. He is best known as the starting catcher for the Los Angeles Dodgers and has become one of the most reliable and well-rounded catchers in the game. He has strong defensive power and consistent power. Naturally, his contracts will also compensate for that and have lucrative incentives.

Will Smith’s Contract Breakdown

In March 2024, Will Smith signed a massive 10-year, $140 million contract extension with the Los Angeles Dodgers, ensuring he will remain with the team through the 2033 season. The deal included a $30 million signing bonus, split into two payments: $15 million in November 2024 and another $15 million in January 2025. Of the remaining $110 million, about $90 million will be paid out during the 10-year active contract period, while $20 million is deferred.

Under the deferred structure, Smith will receive $5 million annually from 2034 through 2043—ten years after the deal ends. The deferred portion will not accrue interest, but it guarantees Smith a steady income well into retirement. The contract’s design also gives the Dodgers short-term payroll flexibility, allowing them to absorb multiple megadeals at once.

What is Will Smith’s salary?

Smith signed a 10-year, $140,000,000 contract with the Los Angeles Dodgers, including a $30,000,000 signing bonus, $140,000,000 guaranteed, and an average annual salary of $14,000,000. In 2026, Smith will earn a base salary of $13,000,000, while carrying a total salary of $12,927,716.

Year Team Base Salary Signing/Other Bonus 2024 Dodgers $8,550,000 (Before Ext.) $30M total ($15M in Nov ’24, $15M in Jan ’25) 2025 Dodgers $13,000,000 – 2026 Dodgers $13,000,000 – 2027 Dodgers $13,000,000 – 2028 Dodgers $9,500,000 – 2029 Dodgers $9,500,000 – 2030 Dodgers $9,500,000 – 2031 Dodgers $9,500,000 – 2032 Dodgers $9,500,000 – 2033 Dodgers $9,950,000 –

What are Will Smith’s Career Earnings?

Throughout his 7-year MLB career, Smith has signed different contracts and has had huge career earnings. He signed a 10-year, $140 million contract extension in March 2024, positioning him among the highest-paid catchers in MLB history.

Through the end of 2026, his career earnings are projected to be roughly $54 million to $56 million, with his total income expected to exceed $150 million over the life of his current deal. This also includes brand endorsements and investments outside the baseball field.

Will Smith Brand Endorsements

The Los Angeles Dodgers star has built a solid portfolio with brand deals spanning several years, with good opportunities. As of 2025-2026, his brand partners include major names like Nike, Topps, Fanatics, Rawlings, New Era, and Netflix. He has also partnered with brands such as Raising Cane’s.

His sponsorships span athletic gear (Nike, Rawlings, New Era), memorabilia (Topps), and lifestyle (Netflix, Raising Cane’s). Beyond his $13 million base salary for 2026, Smith generates roughly $500,000 annually from his off-field brand partnerships. In 2024, he collaborated with Netflix to host a “Dodgers Comedy Night” and has also engaged in promotional events with the fast-food chain, including serving fans at a Hollywood location.

Will Smith’s College and Professional Career

Will Smith is an elite MLB catcher for the Los Angeles Dodgers, and he was drafted as the 32nd overall in 2016 out of the University of Louisville. He was a key part of the Dodgers’ 2020 World Series championship team and is a multi-time All-Star known for his consistent power hitting and solid defense.

Let’s see his College and Amateur Career

High School: He attended Kentucky Country Day High School in Louisville, Kentucky, and was named Region Player of the Year in 2013.

College: He played for the University of Louisville Cardinals.

Key Accolades: 2016 All-ACC Third Team, 2016 NCAA Louisville Regional All-Tournament Team, and served as a team captain.

Stats: In his junior season (2016), he hit .382 with 7 home runs and 43 RBI in 46 starts.

