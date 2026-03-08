Gunnar Henderson’s Net Worth 2026: Everything about his Salary, Contract Details, Career Earnings, Endorsements, and More

Gunnar Henderson has already built an impressive résumé as one of the brightest young stars for the Baltimore Orioles. He won the 2023 American League Rookie of the Year Award and the 2023 Silver Slugger Award, highlighting his elite offensive impact. By 2024, he had also earned his first All-Star selection, further establishing himself as one of baseball’s premier young shortstops with exceptional power and consistent hitting, while setting multiple rookie records for the Orioles.

So, how much does he earn for his contributions on the field?

What is Gunnar Henderson’s Net Worth?

Henderson has a net worth of approximately $8 million. His net worth is attributed to his brand endorsements and the contract with Baltimore. He has just played four seasons in the MLB and debuted in 2022 August. He was the 2023 American League rookie of the year, and also has 86 career home runs and 260 RBI as of the end of 2025. So for someone who only has four seasons under his belt, this net worth is pretty Lucrative.

Not only does it come from his Contract with his team, but also from the brand endorsements and investments he has outside his baseball career.

Gunnar Henderson’s Contract Breakdown

Henderson decided to sign a one-year, $8.5 million contract with the Baltimore Orioles for the 2026 season to avoid arbitration. This team includes potential performance bonuses if he wins awards such as the All-Star Game or the Gold Glove. However, he remains under team control through 2028 and becomes a free agent only in 2029.

What is Gunnar Henderson’s Salary?

Based on the latest contract information as of January 2026, Gunnar Henderson has agreed to a record-setting contract for his first year of arbitration eligibility.

Gunnar Henderson Salary Table (Baltimore Orioles)

Year Team Salary Bonus 2026 Baltimore Orioles $8.5 Million 1-year contract (Arbitration Avoided) 2025 Baltimore Orioles $782,300 Pre-arbitration deal 2024 Baltimore Orioles $756,200 Salary + $1.42M pre-arb bonus pool 2023 Baltimore Orioles $723,200 Pre-arbitration 2019 Baltimore Orioles $2,300,000 Signing Bonus

What are Gunnar Henderson’s Career Earnings

Henderson has just started out in his MLB career and is already doing pretty well. He has four years under his belt as of now, and his total career earnings are estimated to exceed $8.77 million by the end of 2026. This includes his money from brand endorsements and a $2.3 million signing bonus he received in 2019. He is under a one-year contract with $50,000 in potential award bonuses.

Thanks to his performance on the baseball field, he is already considered a long-term cornerstone for the Baltimore Orioles. His earnings are definitely expected to rise exponentially in the remaining arbitration years until 2029.

Gunnar Henderson Brand endorsements

Even though he is still in the early stages of his baseball career, he has already built a strong brand portfolio, leveraging his 2023 AL Rookie of the Year and 2024 All-Star status. Key endorsements include Under Armour, VKTRY Performance Insoles, Molly’s Place sporting goods, Jimmy’s Famous Seafood, and Boot Barn. He has also engaged in local marketing, such as a promo deal with Papa John’s.

Gunnar Henderson’s College and Professional Career

Gunnar Henderson is an elite MLB shortstop/third baseman for the Baltimore Orioles, drafted in the second round of the 2019 MLB Draft out of John T. Morgan Academy in Alabama. Though committed to Auburn University, he signed for $2.3 million to begin a rapid rise through the minors, debuting in August 2022 and becoming a cornerstone player, winning the 2023 AL Rookie of the Year.

Henderson’s path to the majors skipped the college ranks entirely. Although he was a high-profile commit to Auburn University, he pivoted to professional ball after the Baltimore Orioles selected him in the second round of the 2019 MLB Draft. He quickly ascended through the minor league system, earning the title of Baseball America’s Minor League Player of the Year in 2022. That same season, he made a thunderous MLB debut by hitting a home run in his very first game, signaling the arrival of a new franchise cornerstone in Baltimore.

His professional career reached elite status during his first full season in 2023, when he was unanimously voted the American League Rookie of the Year. Henderson’s rare combination of power, speed, and defensive versatility allowed him to thrive at both shortstop and third base, earning him a Silver Slugger Award that same year.

By 2024, he became a perennial All-Star threat, finishing the season with 37 home runs and 21 stolen bases, cementing his reputation as one of the premier young talents in the sport.