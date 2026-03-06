Meet Dennis Santana: Everything about the player ahead of WBC, Wife, Parents, Net worth, contract, and more

Dennis Santana has built a unique journey in professional baseball, evolving from an underperforming shortstop into a reliable Major League pitcher. The Dominican-born athlete made his MLB debut with the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2018 and has since played for multiple teams, including the Pittsburgh Pirates. His career is defined by adaptability, perseverance, and steady growth on the mound.
Who is Dennis Santana? Everything to know
Dennis Anfernee Santana was born on April 12, 1996. 2025 performance highlights including 16 saves and a 2.18 ERA.
He struggled as an offensive baseball star and then moved to pitching. This small change made him create a huge, lasting legacy. Originally signed by the Los Angeles Dodgers as a shortstop in 2013, he converted to a pitcher after struggling offensively, quickly rising through the minors due to his 94-95 mph fastball.
Who are Dennis Santana’s parents? All you need to know
Santana’s parents are Delia Berenize Sanchez Gerlado and José Gregorio Santana Vásquez. He is a proud Dominican and was encouraged to pursue baseball from a very young age.
He was always supported by his parents, and he also played in the Miramar League during his school years. His father, José, was a basketball fan, which definitely helps his case. From the age of 13, he showed a talent that left scouts surprised.
“My dad really liked basketball, and he liked (Anfernee) Penny Hardaway, so I got the name because of that,” said Santana, whose legal name is Dennis Anfernee. “My first name was Dennis Rodman.” “Unfortunately, I wasn’t a basketball player.”
Santana’s father has definitely gotten past any disappointment by now. Dennis definitely grew into a professional athlete —one with a bright future—just not in basketball.
How long has he been married? All to know
Dennis Santana married his wife, Marisela, on the mound at Lindquist Field, as reported by MiLB.com. The couple first met in April at the Los Angeles Dodgers’ extended spring training facilities in Arizona, and Santana planned the ceremony in roughly two weeks.
Just seven hours before Rookie-level Ogden’s 6–2 loss to Great Falls, Santana tied the knot on the field at Lindquist Field. The couple had been planning the ceremony for about two weeks, while Santana spent most of that time on the road with the team.
“It was very stressful. Very, very stressful,” admitted Marisela Santana. “But I was excited too, very excited to see him.” She added that she never expected to fall in love while Santana was also pursuing his dream of playing for the Dodgers.
Understanding Dennis Santana’s MLB contract: salary, net worth, and more
Dennis Santana signed a one-year, $3.5 million contract with the Pittsburgh Pirates, which includes $3.5 million guaranteed and an average annual salary of $3.5 million. In 2026, he will earn a base salary of $3.5 million, with the same amount counting as his total salary for the season.
While his exact net worth has not been publicly disclosed, it is estimated to be at least $2 million based on his MLB earnings so far. Here is a breakdown of his salary over the years.
|Year
|Age
|Team
|Salary
|Status
|2026
|30
|Pittsburgh Pirates
|$3,500,000
|Arbitration Avoided
|2025
|29
|Pittsburgh Pirates
|$1,400,000
|Arbitration Loss
|2024
|28
|NY Yankees / PIT
|$740,000
|Pre-Arbitration
|2023
|27
|New York Mets
|$720,000
|Pre-Arbitration
|2022
|26
|Texas Rangers
|$710,000
|Pre-Arbitration
|2021
|25
|LAD / TEX
|$575,000
|Pre-Arbitration
|2020
|24
|LA Dodgers
|$208,341*
|Pre-Arbitration
|2019
|23
|LA Dodgers
|$108,073
|Pre-Arbitration
|2018
|22
|LA Dodgers
|$363,320
|Pre-Arbitration
|2012
|16
|LA Dodgers
|$170,000
|Signing Bonus
More on his professional career, stats, records, and more
Dennis Santana has built a professional career defined by adaptability and steady development on the mound. After transitioning to pitching in 2014, he progressed through the minor league system of the Los Angeles Dodgers and made his Major League debut in 2018.
Over the years, Santana has played for several MLB teams, gradually improving his command and effectiveness as a reliever. He later emerged as a dependable late-inning option for the Pittsburgh Pirates, highlighted by strong performances including multiple saves and an impressive ERA.
