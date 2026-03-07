Meet Jazz Chisholm Jr.: Everything to know about him, Wife, Parents, Ethnicity, Nationality, Net Worth, Contract, and More

Jazz Chisholm Jr. has done pretty well in MLB so far; however, he experienced a little backlash recently when fans at the World Baseball Classic booed him during a game. He was representing Great Britain, but before we get to know why he played for Great Britain, let’s get to know his life and roots a little better.

Who is Jazz Chisholm Jr.? Everything to know

Jazz Chisholm was born on Feb 1 1998, and is a Bahamian professional baseball second infielder for the New York Yankees. He is known for his dynamic power-speed combination. He is also a 2x All-Star (2022, 2025) and 2025 Silver Slugger winner. He previously played for the Miami Marlins (2020–2024). In 2025, he joined the 30-30 club with 31 HR and 31 SB.

But other than that, he is also a man with vibrant fashion and hair, along with high energy playing style. He was raised by his grandmother Patricia Coakley, a former softball star who taught him to hit—he brings a unique, “unapologetically himself” flair to the game. So clearly, it’s not surprising where he got his athletic genes from.

Who are Jazz Chisholm Jr.’s parents? Everything that you should know

Jazz was born to Jasrado Chisholm Sr. and Martinique Coakley and was raised in a highly athletic family. He spent his early years with his parents before he started living with his maternal grandmother, Patricia Coakley—a former Bahamian softball star—who taught him to play at age two.

Not much is known about his dad, but his influence is felt all around Chisholm’s life. On top of that, the baseball star also remembers the first time he saw his grandmother on the field. Chisholm still remembers the first time he saw Coakley dart around the bags.

“It was a wow moment,” Chisholm told Sports Illustrated in 2021. “I was like, I want to do that too.” He always credited his grandmother for his development in baseball. She started a camp for baseball-crazed youngsters in the Bahamas and coached Chisholm’s church team, even inserting him into shortstop as a 14-year-old. Even Jazz’s mother was aware of his baseball talent from a young age. She told The Athletic that she still remembers Chisholm declaring he would be a big leaguer as a 3-year-old.

Martinique Coakley was in attendance for Chisholm’s first professional game as a minor leaguer. She’s been by his side in the years since, too.

Who is his fiancée, Ahnalys Santiago? Everything to know about her

Jazz is engaged to Ahnalys Santiago, also known as Ahna Mac. They had announced their engagement back in December 2025. He popped the question to the famous singer on Christmas under the northern lights, no less! “I’m not Da Gurl anymore yallllll I’m DA WIFEEEEEEEE,”

Ahnalys wrote in the post’s captions.“AHHHHHHHHH WTF I CANT STOP CRYING 💍 12.25.25 I love you so much WTF mannnn you tricked me @_jazz3 🥹✨I guess when you know you know & he ain’t playing bout me AHHH WTF😭MS MAC CHISHOLM 💋,” she added. The ring seems to have a large oval-cut diamond set on a silver band, and it is also adorned by smaller accent stones that add extra glitter.

She was born in Plainfield, New Jersey, on August 25, 2000. She attended Abraham Clark High School in her hometown and gained popularity by appearing on the reality TV show “Baddies. Their meeting story is still under wraps, even though they had previously collaborated on a doc media post.

How is Jazz Chisholm Jr eligible to play for Great Britain in the World Baseball Classics?

Jazz is eligible to play for the Grat Britain in the World Baseball Classic WBC because he was born in the Bahamas. This area is a former British colony and is now a Commonwealth realm. WBC rules allow players to represent countries where they have the birthright or any familial connections. Jazz was born in the Federation Team’s country or territory.

Jazz Chisholm Jr., contract, salary, and net worth

Chisholm Jr.'s net worth is not publicly disclosed in official financial reports. However, based on his 2015 signing bonus of $200,000

With $200,000 from his rookie contract and an increasing salary through arbitration with the Marlins and later the Yankees, he has accumulated significant wealth, though an exact figure is not available.

His net worth is estimated to be $4.97 million as of 2026. This not only comes from his lucrative contracts but also from the amazing brand endorsements he has secured, expanding his portfolio.

He has a major partnership with Jordan Brand. He is also a brand partner, shareholder, and ambassador for Once Upon a Coconutwater and has collaborated with Absolutely Ridiculous on custom, high-end ice cream-themed baseball gloves.

Jazz Chisholm Jr. Contract Breakdown (Last 5 Seasons)

Season Team Status Salary (Approx.) 2026 NYY Arbitration $10.2M 2025 NYY Arbitration $5.85M 2024 MIA/NYY Arbitration – 2023 MIA Pre-Arb – 2022 MIA Pre-Arb –

All about his professional career

Jazz is a professional infielder and outfielder for the New York Yankees, best known for his speed, agility, and power. Since debuting with the Miami Marlins in 2020, he has become a two-time All-Star (2022, 2025) and won a Silver Slugger Award in 2025 after a 30-30 season with the Yankees.

He was first signed by the Arizona Diamondbacks in 2015 and then was traded to the Miami Marlins in 2019. Finally, he joined the New York Yankees back in 2024. He debuted in 2020 and also became the first Bahamian-born MLB All-Star in 2022. Jazz is definitely a prodigy because he achieved career highs with 31 home runs, 31 stolen bases, and 80 RBI, earning his second All-Star selection and a Silver Slugger Award.

He has also represented the Great Britain national team in world baseball classic. Apart from that, Chisholm always played second base, center field, and third base, demonstrating high-level versatility and defensive ability.