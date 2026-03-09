Meet Ketel Marte: Everything to know about him, Wife, Parents, Ethnicity, Nationality, Net Worth, Contract, and More

Ketel Marte has faced significant challenges while also achieving success. Was the road to the baseball league easy? Not at all. Was it worth it? Absolutely. So let’s get to know “Pike” better and learn about his family and partner who supported him the most.

Who is Ketel Marte? Everything to know about him

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Ketel Marte was born on October 12th, 1993, and he is a 32-year-old Dominican professional baseball second baseman for the Arizona Diamondbacks. He is already an elite player who is recognised for his versatility. He has been a 3x All-Star, 2x Silver Slugger, and 2023 NLCS MVP. Known as a versatile fielder, he has also played shortstop and centerfield since his 2015 debut, signing a 6-year, $116.5M extension through 2030.

ADVERTISEMENT

But who is he apart from this? He was raised in a farming community and began playing in the Dominican Summer League in 2011, before he debuted in the majors in 2015. He is known for his switch-hitting and adaptability across infielding outfield positions.

Who are Ketel Marte’s parents? Everything that you should know

ADVERTISEMENT

Elpidia Valdez is Ketel Marte’s mother; however, we don’t have any information on his father. The baseball star did go through a hard time in his life, not only because of challenges in his career but also because of a huge loss. A fan had inappropriately shouted that he had sent a text to his mom during the 2025 seventh inning of a game between the Chicago White Sox and the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Marte’s mother, Elpidia Valdez, passed away in a car crash in the Dominican Republic in 2017. Ketel Marte later said in an interview on “Danny Beisbol” that the comment deeply hurt him. He said, “When everything happened with my mom, I was here in Chicago. I was in this city.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The fan was quickly removed from the stadium and later banned from the audience. Geraldo Perdomo, Marte’s teammate, said after the game, “That can’t happen… I feel mad about it. Everybody knows how Ketel is. He plays hard and brings joy.”

This incident was very harsh for him, especially after losing his mom, which had already left a scar on his life. He had also written a heartfelt post for his mother back in 2017. Ketel unloaded his emotions in a 2017 Instagram post, sharing a photo of his mom, Elpidia Valdez. “Because you want sweet love,” the somewhat disjointed post read, in translation. “I love you my love because you left me alone and not enjoy with me,” he added.

ADVERTISEMENT

Who is his wife? Meet Elisa Guerrero

Ketel Marte’s wife is Elisa Guerrero, and she is the cousin of popular baseball player Vladimir Guerrero Jr. She is pretty active on Instagram. Through her regular posts, she loves to share about her life, including pictures and videos of her family. Marte and his wife, Elisa Guerrero, have five kids: Kelly, Mahienson, Keyden, Keycha, and Kadmiel.

ADVERTISEMENT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Elianna Guerrero (@elisa_guerrero09) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

The couple had known each other ever since they were children, and their relationship started long before cameras and baseball stadiums. She was beside him when he was still chasing his dreams in the minor league. Long trips, long distance and pressures never pulled them apart.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ketel Marte, contract, salary, and net worth

As of April 2025, Ketel Marte signed a 6-year, $116.5 million extension with the Arizona Diamondbacks, running through 2030 with a 2031 player option. His contract includes $46 million in deferred money and can reach up to $149.5 million with incentives, with an estimated individual net worth between $18M–$24M.

2022 Contract Extension (5 Years, $76M – 2023–2027)

ADVERTISEMENT

Year Age Salary 2023 29 Guaranteed 2024 30 Guaranteed 2025 31 $16 Million 2026 32 $16 Million 2027 33 $14 Million 2028 34 Club Option ($13M with $3M buyout)

All about his professional career

The elite baseball star is known for his high-level contact, defensive ability, and power. A 2-time All-Star (2019, 2024), he won the 2023 NLCS MVP and set the record for the longest postseason hitting streak (20 games). Originally signed by the Seattle Mariners in 2010, he debuted in 2015 and was traded to Arizona in 2017.

ADVERTISEMENT

He started out with the Seattle Mariners (2015–2016), and then moved to the Arizona Diamondbacks (2017–present. He is a second baseman and also has experience at shortstop. He has also signed through 2030 with a 2031 club option and has a Career-high 32 home runs in 2019.

Truly, hard work pays off, especially when you have amazing supporters!