Meet Manny Machado: Everything to know about him, Wife, Parents, Ethnicity, Nationality, Net Worth, Contract, and More

As of March 2026, Padres MLB star Manny Machado is amazingly representing the Dominican Republic in the World Baseball Classic, and displaying elite defensive form with consecutive highlight-reel plays at third base. However, we might know a lot about his career, but what about his family, culture, and other aspects of life?

Who is Manny Machado? Everything to know

Manny Machado was born on July 6, 1992, in Miami, Florida, and was raised in a tight-knit, Spanish family. He was heavily influenced by Spanish culture in his household and by his love of sports. His childhood? Raised him back in Hialeah by his mother, Rosa, grandfather, Francisco Nuñez, and uncle, Geovanny “Gio” Brito. He has seen his family work extremely hard and has been influenced by Dominican heritage while growing up in a working-class environment.

While speaking to The Players’ Tribune, he expressed that he grew up in a loving household with a passionate culture and heritage. He loved his grandfather, and even though he was old, he was still enthusiastic about his grandson’s baseball dreams. Today, Machado is extremely famous as a baseball player for the San Diego Padres. With elite high-level defense at third base and the prodigious power hitting, he is definitely taking over the MLB world.

Imago San Diego Padres’ Manny Machado celebrates his home run during the seventh inning in Game 2 of the baseball NL Championship Series between the San Diego Padres and the Philadelphia Phillies on Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

Who are Manny Machado’s parents? Everything that you should know

Machado is very close to his roots and grew up in a loving family where he was not only close to his parents, but also to his grandparents. While speaking to the players’ tribune, he said, “Most of my youth baseball games were at night, so since my grandfather went to bed at six, he rarely got to see me play. But when I got home after my games, I would always knock on his bedroom door to wake him up. And then I would poke my head in and tell him how I had done.”

“Psst … Abuelo … I went 2 for 4 tonight and I made a nice play in the field. That’s great, Manny,” he’d say. “Did you bunt? Did you practice your bunting today?”

In fact, he also mentioned how his grandfather would really talk about bunting when he just wanted to hit the baseball with his bat. However, his grandfather loved baseball and knew a lot about it. “If you want to be a great baseball player and a professional one day, you have to know how to bunt. If you don’t know how to bunt, you’ll never make it to the major leagues.”

Machado’s grandfather was one of the big reasons that he became a baseball star. He always wanted to see his grandson become a major league star, not only to fulfill his own dream, but to give his family a better life.

Manny was primarily raised by his mom, Rosa Nunez, and his grandfather, Francisco Nunez. In fact, even his mom was a proud Dominican and a baseball fanatic. He even mentioned in the same interview that she was obsessed with baseball, always watched it on TV, and during the off-season would talk about it with him, which sometimes worried him! He also saw her hardworking side, when she used to work a 9-to-5 job for most of his childhood to give him a better life.

He also had his uncle Gio, who was like a father figure to him. Manny said, “Then there’s my Uncle Gio. He, along with my grandfather, was a father figure to me. I had a relationship with my biological father growing up, but he didn’t live with us, and he wasn’t a part of my everyday life. My uncle was the one who taught me how to fix things and how to drive a car.” So, all in all, he had an extremely wholesome family around him who helped him become the man he is today.

Who is his wife, Yainee Alonso? Everything to know about her

Yainee and Manny knew each other way before the baseball star had actually become a famous MLB player. Their relationship stemmed from family ties, and she has always seen him through and supported him through all the challenges of life. Before her partner became famous, she was also focusing on her studies, juggling tough science classes with a hectic college life in Miami.

The couple met through her brother, Yonder Alonso. At that point, Machado was still a teenager and was tight with Yonder, who had already made it as a pro baseball player. He also went on a family vacation in Spain back in winter 2011. This is where the couple bonded as friends. Their relationship grew from family get-togethers and meetings.

Their relationship came before all the limelight and paparazzi. They met through family days, and their friendship and love developed slowly through time rather than through a rush spotlight.

Alonso studied at the University of Miami, pursuing a pre-med track and graduating in 2012. She concentrated on biology and science-focused subjects, which made for a challenging academic experience. She is not only a brilliant student but also an athlete. During her studies, she was part of the Miami Marlins ‘Mermaids cheerleading squad.

Manny Machado, contract, salary, and net worth

Machado signed an 11-year, $350 million extension with the San Diego Padres in 2023, guaranteed through 2033. This deal included a $45 million signing bonus, bringing his average annual salary to roughly $31.8 million. His estimated net worth is between $35 million and $50 million as of 2025.

His net worth is not only the result of lucrative contracts but also of brand endorsements with major companies. He has major brand endorsements include Nike, Rawlings, Jordan Brand, Ethika, Budweiser, and Petco. As a premier MLB star, he has secured high-profile deals, including a significant partnership with Jordan Brand and a multi-year deal with clothing company Ethika.

Manny Machado Contract Breakdown (Last 5 Years & Extension)

Year Team Salary 2025 Padres $13M (Extension Year 3) 2024 Padres $13M (Extension Year 2) 2023 Padres $13M (Extension Year 1 – Extension Signed) 2022 Padres $30M (Original 2019 Contract) 2021 Padres $30M (Original 2019 Contract)

All about his professional career

Machado is a star MLB third baseman known for elite defense and power, currently with the San Diego Padres. Since his 2012 debut, he has been a 7-time All-Star, 2-time Gold Glove winner, and 3-time Silver Slugger, with over 2,000 career hits. He previously played for the Orioles and Dodgers before signing a massive, historic deal with the Padres.

He first debuted with the Baltimore Orioles and stayed with them from 2012 to 2018. After that, he transferred to the Los Angeles Dodgers and stayed there for one year in 2018, and finally went to the San Diego Padres (2019–present).

He was the 3rd overall pick in the 2010 MLB Draft by the Orioles. Apart from receiving multiple All-Star, Gold Glove, and Silver Slugger awards, he has also achieved a career-high of 2,000 hits in July 2025, the Padres’ franchise leader in home runs. His grandfather would definitely be extremely proud of his success today. What do you think about his overall career up until now?