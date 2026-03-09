Meet Randy Arozarena: Everything to know about him, Wife, Parents, Ethnicity, Nationality, Net Worth, Contract, and More

Randy Arozarena is a Cuban-Mexican professional baseball player known for his explosive hitting and clutch postseason performances in Major League Baseball. He rose to fame during the 2020 playoffs with the Tampa Bay Rays, setting multiple rookie postseason records. Arozarena is also the 2021 American League Rookie of the Year and later became a key star for the Seattle Mariners.

Who is Randy Arozarena? Everything to know about him

Randy Arozarena was born on February 28th, 1995, and is a Cuban-born outfielder who grew up in Arroyos de Mantua. He interestingly started out liking soccer when he was younger and then switched to baseball when he was 12.

After playing in the Cuban National Series, he had a lot of struggles because he had to immigrate to Mexico by boat in 2015 at age 20 to escape poverty and pursue an MLB career, later becoming a Mexican citizen.

His journey is truly stirring and honest! Baseball was not just a sport he came to love but a necessity. “Baseball was the only opportunity to make money and help my parents,” he said to ESPN. “That was the dream.”

“Baseball paid $4,” Arozarena continued.”$4 a month,” he said. “Soccer paid nothing. That’s why I transitioned to baseball, thinking about the future when I’d become a man.” Randy went through a lot. Like it’s unimaginable for most others.

He was literally on a boat. Yes, at 20. He was on a boat with eight others, crossing to Mexico to evade the police. The only things he had were the clothes on his body, his memories of his mother, Sandra, and his two younger brothers, Raiko and Ronny, and the friends he’d left behind.

Who are Randy Arozarena’s parents? Meet Jesus Arozarena and Sandra Gonzalez

Randy Arozarena had to leave his parents behind to pursue a better life for himself and his family. It was a painful decision, but one he felt he had to make.

Just months earlier, his father Jesús Arozarena had been at a baseball field waiting for Randy before a game with Vegueros de Pinar del Río in Cuba. While waiting, he ate a bowl of rice that unknowingly contained shellfish. The meal triggered a severe allergic reaction, and tragically, Jesús passed away.

Jesús had named his son Randy simply because he liked how the name sounded. His sudden death left a huge void in the close-knit Arozarena family. Randy’s mother, Sandra González, was left to care for his younger brothers, who were just 17 and 12 at the time. With Randy earning only about $36 a month playing baseball in Cuba, the family constantly struggled, and he feared that a few bad weeks could end his career.

Despite losing his father, facing the hardships of baseball in Mexico, and even surviving a dangerous nine-hour journey across the sea on a small boat, Arozarena persevered. Today, as a star for the Seattle Mariners, he can give his mother a better life and continue honoring the memory of Jesús Arozarena.

Who is his wife, Cenelia Pinedo Blanco? Everything to know about her

Randy Arozarena is married to Cenelia Pinedo Blanco, and the couple tied the knot on November 6, 2020, at Kantoyna Ranch. Their wedding came nine months after they publicly confirmed their relationship. Interestingly, Cenelia was the one who first revealed to fans that she was dating the star power hitter.

Cenelia Pinedo Blanco was born in 1995 and is currently around 30 years old, though the exact details of her birthday are not publicly known. While there is limited information about her professional career, her Instagram suggests she works as an ambassador for WearSports56, a sports apparel brand.

Originally from Colombia, Cenelia was born to Colombian parents, although little information is available about her family background. She completed her schooling at a local high school before earning a bachelor’s degree from the National Open and Distance University in Bogotá.

Randy Arozarena, contract, salary, and net worth

Arozarena agreed to a one-year, $15.65 million contract with the Seattle Mariners for the 2026 season to avoid arbitration. He is eligible for free agency after the 2026 World Series. His career earnings are estimated to be over $38 million as of early 2026. He has an average salary of $15,650,000.

Randy Arozarena Recent Contract History

Season Team Contract Type Salary 2026 Mariners 1-Year (Arbitration) $15.65 Million 2025 Mariners 1-Year (Arbitration) $11.3 Million 2024 Rays/Mariners 1-Year (Arbitration) $8.1 Million (approx) 2023 Rays 1-Year (Arbitration) $4.15 Million

All about his professional career

Randy Arozarena is a dynamic, high-energy outfielder currently playing for the Seattle Mariners. The 2020 ALCS MVP and a 2023 All-Star, he made MLB history by recording a 20+ home run and 20+ stolen base season as a rookie—and repeating the feat in each of the next two seasons.

He made his MLB debut on August 14, 2019, with the St. Louis Cardinals, but his true breakout came in the 2020 postseason with the Tampa Bay Rays. During their run to the World Series, Arozarena set a playoff record with 10 home runs, instantly turning himself into one of baseball’s biggest postseason stars.

