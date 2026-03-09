Meet Teoscar Hernandez: Everything to know about him, Wife, Parents, Ethnicity, Nationality, Net Worth, Contract, and More

Teoscar Hernandez is, quite literally, a symbol of his parents’ love—his name itself is a combination of theirs. Beyond that, he grew up with their constant support and encouragement for his baseball dreams. But the road wasn’t always smooth. Life threw its own curveballs along the way. So let’s take a look at how he fought through personal struggles to become an MLB star

Who is Teoscar Hernandez? Everything to know about him

Teoscar Hernandez was born on October 15, 1992, in Cotui, Dominican Republic. He did not play organized baseball until he was 15 years old, and was obsessed with softball and baseball games.

His talent was recognized by a coach, leading to his signing with the Houston Astros as an international free agent in 2011. Interestingly, his name is a blend of his parents’ names: Teófilo and Carmen.

Who are Teoscar Hernandez’s parents? Everything that you should know

Teoscar’s parents are Hernández (father) and Carmen Hernández(mother). They are from Cotuí, Dominican Republic, and in 2017 traveled to Toronto to watch him play, bringing his brothers along.

Hernández has three siblings – a sister and two brothers. His sister, Esther Herdez, was born on 30 November, according to Instagram. However, the names of his brothers are not available in the public domain. He has always highlighted the importance of the family, and he presently plays for the Los Angeles Dodgers while living in the United States with his wife, Jennifer, and their three sons.

Meet his wife, Jennifer Hernandez

Teoscar married his wife, Jennifer, six years ago. The duo got married on July 12, 2019, as per Instagram. Teoscar and Jennifer posted their first joint Instagram post on June 21, 2014.

They have three sons together—Teoscar Jr., Julian, and Mateo Javier. She is a stay-at-home mom and works very hard for her family and her husband. She is supportive of her husband’s career.

Teoscar Hernandez, contract, salary, and net worth

Hernández signed a 3-year, $66 million contract with the Los Angeles Dodgers (2025–2027) with an average annual value (AAV) of $22 million. The deal includes a $23 million signing bonus and significant deferred compensation. His 2026 base salary is $12 million, with a total cash value of $14.7 million.

His estimated to be in the tens of millions, with 2025 earnings contributing to a high total valuation.

Teoscar Hernández Contract Breakdown (2025-2027)

Year Age Base Salary Deferred Total Salary 2025 32 $10M $7.5M $13.3M+ (APY) 2026 33 $12M $8M $14.7M+ (APY) 2027 34 $14.5M $8M $16.9M+ (APY) 2028 35 $15M (Option) – $

All about his professional career

Hernández is a Dominican professional outfielder and two-time All-Star (2021, 2024) known for his power hitting, having won three Silver Slugger Awards (2020, 2021, 2024) and back-to-back World Series championships with the Los Angeles Dodgers (2024, 2025). Debuting in 2016, he has played for the Astros, Blue Jays, Mariners, and Dodgers, boasting 200+ career home runs.

He started with the Houston Astros (2016–2017) and then moved to the Toronto Blue Jays (2017–2022). Finally, he signed a contract with the Seattle Mariners (2023) and then the Los Angeles Dodgers (2024–present). Apart from that, he is already a 3x Silver Slugger (2020, 2021, 2024) and a 2x All-Star (2021, 2024). So what do you think about his journey so far?