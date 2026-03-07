Meet Vladimir Guerrero Jr.: Everything to know about him, Wife, Parents, Ethnicity, Nationality, Net Worth, Contract, and More

Being the son of an already famous athlete comes with its perks and challenges. Vladimir Guerrero Jr knows all about the experience, though. But how did he become an MLB star? How did his parents’ legacy help him or pressure him in his own career?

Who is Vladimir Guerrero Jr.? Everything to know

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Vladimir Guerrero Sr was born in 1975 in the town of Don Gregorio, Dominican Republic. He grew up in a mud brick home with a roof made of palm leaves. Just imagine the struggles he faced to become an MLB star. He is one of 9 children and often played baseball barefoot, using milk cartons as gloves and bottle caps as balls. He also left school after 5th grade to work and support his family by laboring in the farm fields. And today, his son Vladimir Guerrero Jr is making his legacy more prominent by being the next MLB star with the 2021 AL Hank Aaron Award and the 2024 Silver Slugger.

ADVERTISEMENT

After all this struggle, he has achieved the biggest feats as an MLB star. He is an elite Toronto Blue Jays first baseman and a 5-time All-Star, known for his immense power, highlighted by leading the AL in home runs (2021) and winning two Silver Slugger Awards (2021, 2024). He was the 2021 AL Hank Aaron Award winner, 2022 Gold Glove winner, and 2025 ALCS MVP.

Who are Vladimir Guerrero Jr.’s parents? Everything that you should know

ADVERTISEMENT

The MLB star’s parents are Hall of Fame baseball player Vladimir Guerrero Sr. and Riquelma Ramos. Born in Montreal while his father played for the Expos, he was raised primarily by his mother in the Dominican Republic after his parents separated, while spending summers with his father.

His father is a Hall of Fame outfielder inducted in 2018, renowned as one of baseball’s premier “bad-ball” hitters over 16 seasons. He has these records with the Expos, Angels, Rangers, and Orioles. A 9-time All-Star and 8-time Silver Slugger, he won the 2004 American League MVP, boasting a .318 career batting average, 449 home runs, and 1,496 RBI.

ADVERTISEMENT

Greatness definitely runs in the family since Vladimir’s father is a famous MLB star, and his son definitely got it in his DNA. He said as per The Player’s Tribune, “Even though I was born in Montreal when my father was playing for the Expos, I only lived in Canada for a few years before moving back to the Dominican Republic with my mom and my grandparents.”

He also said it was hard being away from his dad, but since he was very young, he has spoken on the phone every single day. His father has always been there for him and taught him the value of discipline, perseverance, and humbleness. He said, ‘He was always there to listen, or to help me deal with challenges.

ADVERTISEMENT

And, of course, he gave me baseball advice. Not just about hitting or fielding, but also about playing hard, being a good teammate, and showing leadership. He always told me to keep my head high and that if I worked hard, I could overcome any problem. No matter what the situation, he always kept a positive attitude. That really rubbed off on me.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MLB on FOX (@mlbonfox) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

ADVERTISEMENT

He also copied several tricks from his dad, saying, ‘He taped his feet before games … so I taped my feet before games. He didn’t wear batting gloves … so I didn’t wear batting gloves. He stood a certain way in the batter’s box … so I took the same stance.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Who is his wife, Nathalie Guerrero? Everything to know about her

Guerrero Jr is married to Nathalie Guerrero, and they tied the knot on March 11, 2023, after dating for several years. She is known for supporting her husband at the Blue Jays games and shares frequent family moments on social media while managing the Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Foundation.

She was born in 1998 and grew up in Canada, sharing cultural ties with her husband. She and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. are said to have met as teens and dated for around five years before tying the knot in a small ceremony in March 2023.

They also have children together — they are parents to two daughters: Vlaimel Guerrero, born on August 1, 2017, and Vlaishel Guerrero, born on August 13, 2018.

ADVERTISEMENT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nathalie ✨ 🇩🇴 (@nathalii30) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

Vladimir Guerrero Jr., contract, salary, and net worth

Guerrero Jr. signed a 14-year, $500 million extension with the Toronto Blue Jays in April 2025 (beginning in 2026), marking one of the largest deals in MLB history. The contract features $325 million in signing bonuses, includes no opt-outs, and secures him as a cornerstone through 2039. For 2025, he earns $28.5 million.

ADVERTISEMENT

Guerrero Jr. Extension: First 5 Years (2026–2030)

Year Age Base Salary Signing Bonus Total Cash 2026 27 $17.0 M $13.0 M $30.0 M 2027 28 $17.0 M $14.0 M $31.0 M 2028 29 $16.0 M $16.0 M $32.0 M 2029 30 $15.0 M $18.0 M $33.0 M 2030 31 $14.5 M $20.0 M $34.5 M

All about his professional career

Vladimir Jr is a premier first baseman for the Toronto Blue Jays and signed as an international free agent in 2015. He is a 4-time All-Star and led the MLB in home runs (48) and total bases (363) in 2021, earning an All-Star MVP honour. In April 2025, he also signed a 14-year, $500 million extension with Toronto. He debuted on April 26, 2019, quickly establishing himself as an elite power hitter.

Apart from that, his breakout season was in 2021, where he finished second in AL MVP voting, leading the league in home runs (48), runs (123), and total bases. He is definitely moving his father’s legacy forward day by day and going to achieve more as the years go by.