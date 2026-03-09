Who Is Dean Kremer? Israel’s Pitcher’s Net Worth, Girlfriend, Parents, Siblings, Ethnicity & MLB Contract

Dean Kremer has been doing pretty well in the baseball world ever since he debuted in 2020. However, what are his origins apart from his amazing career profile? Where did he grow up? What about his heritage? Let’s get to know the Baltimore Orioles star a little better.

Who is Dean Kremer?

Dean Kremer was born on 7th January 1996, and he’s an Israeli-American baseball star. He plays for the Baltimore Orioles and is the right-hand starter drafted in 2016. He actually became the first Israeli citizen to play in MLB, debuting in 2020. He is also known for a 91-95 mph four-seam fastball, a plus curveball, and a cutter. Along with this, he has established himself as a durable, mid-rotation starter for the Orioles.

He grew up understanding both American and Israeli culture and speaking Hebrew. He began playing Little League at age five and became the first Israeli drafted by an MLB team in 2015.

Who Is Dean Kremer’s Girlfriend?

Kremer’s girlfriend is Marlee, and they run a food social media account on Instagram. They also love fostering dogs for the Baltimore Orioles’ “Bark at the Park” program.

Unfortunately, little is known about how they met or where they met. But their mutual love for the Animal Kingdom is definitely palpable from the Instagram profiles that they operate together. Marlee is the CEO of Pasture for the People, which is a business development company that supports farmers, ranchers, and local producers.

Who are Dean Kremer’s Parents & Siblings?

Kremer is the eldest of three boys born to Israeli parents, Ari and Sigal, in Stockton, California. He has two younger brothers named Ron, who has served in the Israeli Army, and Niv. His extended family, including grandparents, still lives in Israel, where he is a dual citizen.

He loves his family and split his time as a child between his parents’ home in Stockton and his grandparents’ home in Israel. His parents, Adi and Sigal Kremer, are Israeli, and after they completed their service in the Israel Defense Forces, they moved to Stockton. Adi Kremer definitely passed along some athletic DNA to Dean, since he used to play tennis at the University of the Pacific and was inducted into the school’s sports hall of fame in 2018.

What is Dean Kremer’s Ethnicity & Nationality?

Dean is a proud Israeli American, and his parents were also in the Israeli Army. He does stay in America, which makes him American, but he also holds Israeli citizenship.

He had also expressed his sorrow regarding the attack that had happened in Israel back in 2023. However, he’s continued to do his duty to baseball and play his games diligently.

What is Dean Kremer’s Net Worth?

Kremer has a net worth of approximately $1 million to $2 million. However, the exact amount is unknown, but he definitely has lucrative contracts and brand endorsements in his portfolio.

Kremer has been associated with Doheny Electric Bike. Especially, his public profile revolves around his professional baseball career, including signing a $5.75 million contract for 2026 and playing for Team Israel in the World Baseball Classic.

What is Dean Kremer’s MLB Contract & Salary?

Kremer signed a 1-year, $5.75 million contract with the Baltimore Orioles for the 2026 season to avoid arbitration. This contract follows a 2024 salary of approximately $756,600 and a 2025 season where he continued to serve as a key member of the Orioles starting rotation.

Year Team Salary 2026 Baltimore Orioles $5,750,000 2025 Baltimore Orioles $2,950,000 (est.) 2024 Baltimore Orioles $756,600 2023 Baltimore Orioles $731,200 2022 Baltimore Orioles $705,500

What Are Dean Kremer’s MLB Career Highlights?

Since his debut on September 6, 2020, Kremer has accomplished much. His latest highlight came in the 2026 World Baseball Classic, where he contributed to a 5-0 win over Nicaragua on March 8, 2026. During that game, he struck out four batters across 4.1 scoreless innings.

Here are his complete career stats:

MLB Career Statistics (2020–2025)

Season Team W–L ERA G (GS) IP SO WHIP 2025 BAL 11–10 4.19 31 (29) 171.2 142 1.21 2024 BAL 8–10 4.10 24 (24) 129.2 123 1.24 2023 BAL 13–5 4.12 32 (32) 172.2 157 1.31 2022 BAL 8–7 3.23 22 (21) 125.1 87 1.25 2021 BAL 0–7 7.55 13 (13) 53.2 47 1.64 2020 BAL 1–1 4.82 4 (4) 18.2 22 1.45 Total — 41–40 4.26 126 (123) 671.2 578 1.29

