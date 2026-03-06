Who is Gregory Soto: Everything you should know about the player ahead of WBC, Wife, Parents, Net worth, contract, and more

Dominican pitcher Gregory Soto has emerged as one of Major League Baseball’s most dynamic left-handed relievers in recent years. Known for his electric fastball and competitive edge, Soto has built a reputation as a high-leverage bullpen arm. From humble beginnings in the Dominican Republic to becoming a two-time MLB All-Star, his journey is one of persistence and determination.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

ADVERTISEMENT

Who is Gregory Soto? Everything to know

Gregory Soto was born on February 11, 1995, and is a Dominican professional baseball pitcher. He grew up in Bajos de Haina, Dominican Republic, before signing as an international free agent at the age of 17. Moving to the United States to pursue his dreams brought challenges, including adapting to a new language and culture.

However, through consistent hard work and perseverance, he has gone on to become a two-time MLB All-Star. Let’s take a closer look at his journey and how he rose to prominence in Major League Baseball.

ADVERTISEMENT

Who are Gregory Soto’s parents? All you need to know

Gregory Soto’s mother is Georgina Soto, while his father’s name is Gregorio Soto. They have definitely instilled the Dominican passion and pride in their son, which is often seen by fans on the baseball field.

ADVERTISEMENT

News served to you like never before! Prefer us on Google, To get latest news on feed Prefer Us on Google

Gregory Soto also has a brother named Jose Soto Barrea. The baseball star is not really public about his family, but often features his father in his social media posts. In fact, he also shared an adorable picture with his mother back in 2021 on X.

He often posts pictures not only with his parents, but also with his wife and children. There are several posts on social media where he is proudly standing with his whole family, reflecting the strong bond he shares with the people he loves.

ADVERTISEMENT

Who is his wife? Meet Weather and Traffic Anchor Raengel Solis

Gregory’s wife is Raengel Solis, a well-known TV anchor and presenter. She mainly oversees the Traffic and Weather departments. Throughout her career, she has received four Emmy Awards, a testament to her remarkable work and contributions to the industry.

ADVERTISEMENT

She currently works at Telemundo 47 in New York City, a position she has held since 2018. Before joining Telemundo 47, she worked for Telemundo 49 in Tampa, Florida. Raengel has consistently demonstrated her expertise and professionalism throughout her career in journalism. Her commitment to delivering accurate and reliable news to viewers is reflected in her experience, which dates back to 2011.

In fact, back in 2009, she also showcased her versatility and talent by finishing as the fifth runner-up in the prestigious Miss Dominican Republic beauty pageant.

ADVERTISEMENT

The couple has been married since 2020. Two years later, on February 15, 2022, they welcomed a new addition to their family—a baby boy named Grencell Soto.

ADVERTISEMENT

Understanding Gregory Soto’s MLB contract: salary, net worth, and more

Gregory Soto signed a 1-year, $7.75 million contract with the Pittsburgh Pirates for the 2026 season. As a 31-year-old left-handed reliever and two-time All-Star, he brings high-stakes experience to the roster after splitting the 2025 season between the Baltimore Orioles and the New York Mets.

Soto signed a 1-year, $7,750,000 contract with the Pirates, including $7,750,000 guaranteed, and an average annual salary of $7,750,000. In 2026, Soto will earn a base salary of $7,750,000 while carrying a total salary of $7,750,000.

Over the course of his MLB career, Soto has earned several multi-million-dollar contracts through arbitration and free agency. Because of his consistent role as a late-inning reliever and All-Star selections, his estimated net worth is believed to be in the range of $5–10 million, although exact figures are not publicly disclosed.

ADVERTISEMENT

More on his professional career, stats, records, and more

As of the end of the 2025 MLB season, Gregory Soto has appeared in 391 games over seven seasons, posting a career 4.26 ERA with 56 saves. A two-time All-Star (2021, 2022), he has built a reputation as a power left-handed reliever with a high strikeout ability.

He began his MLB journey with the Detroit Tigers before later playing for the Philadelphia Phillies, Baltimore Orioles, and New York Mets. Known for his triple-digit fastball and aggressive pitching style, Soto has often been trusted in late-inning, high-pressure situations throughout his career.

MLB Career Summary (2019–2025)

Metric Career Total Games (Started) 391 (7) Innings Pitched 378.1 Win-Loss Record 15–34 Saves 56 ERA 4.26 Strikeouts (SO) 410 WHIP 1.44

What do you think about his career trajectory? Tell us in the comments below.