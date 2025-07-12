Ryan Blaney’s New Leaked Dad Look Sends NASCAR Fandom into Frenzy

‘Winter Enchantment: A Candlelit Aspen Affair’. While these words may not mean much to most, for Ryan Blaney and his wife, Gianna Tulio, it was one of the best days of their lives. As the winter set in, the couple and their close ones headed off to Aspen last year for an intimate wedding ceremony. You’d think there were very few things that could top that, right? Well, Tulio’s Instagram post certainly did that. “Been keeping a secret for far too long but finally ready to share. Baby Blaney coming 2025!🧸🤍” she wrote. The couple are going to have a child, and it looks like Blaney is already embracing his role!

The spark that set NASCAR fandom ablaze came from a recent X post by Wallace, titled “Kid ain’t even born yet my man already rocking them Dad 2.0s.” The photo, showing Blaney in dad shorts clutching a kayak paddle, sent fans into a hilarious frenzy. It’s peak dad energy, and the internet couldn’t get enough, piling on with jokes and jabs that capture Blaney’s early leap into the dad aesthetic.

It’s safe to say Blaney is excited. Just a few days ago, he talked about the pregnancy. “We’re in the winter, so that takes a lot of stress off. I can’t say we necessarily drew it up that way. Just kind of got fortunate on the timing of it. So hopefully, fingers crossed, it all goes to plan, and we can be kind of settled into the offseason by the time that the little one comes.”

As his friend pokes fun at his outfit, it’s just a peek behind Wallace and Blaney’s friendship, one that the Penske driver is going to fully use, especially since Wallace is a new dad as well. “I ask him every day. I ask him all the time, and I see it firsthand, being over at his place and flying together and stuff like that. You know, seeing Becks around and watching Becks grow up and stuff like that has been kind of neat. So yeah, I ask him all the time for advice, what are some goods and what are the struggles of a newborn and things like that. So it’s been nice to have him right there and kind of go through the same thing.”

Bubba Wallace’s journey into fatherhood has been one of NASCAR’s most heartwarming stories. In a CBS Mornings interview, Wallace got real about how fatherhood flipped his world upside down, saying, “Nothing else matters anymore, besides being a great father, being a great husband, being a great family man.”

One fan jumped in with a playful dig: “Blaney when’s the cookout dawg?” It’s a nod to the easygoing bromance between Wallace and Blaney, who love trading barbs online. The kayak paddle pic, paired with those dad shorts, screamed backyard BBQ vibes, and fans ran with it. Wallace himself noted their friendship’s playful side, saying they’re not just racing for points but for the best punchline, too. This cookout quip captures their off-track chemistry, where a silly photo can ignite a full-on fan roast.

Another fan piled on: “Just needs khaki cargo shorts and a bit of a belly to complete the look.” The comment nails the classic dad stereotype, poking fun at Blaney’s paddle-holding, shorts-wearing stance in Wallace’s post. The jokes kept coming: “And the socks pulled all the way up… bruh be perfect for a @progressive sponsorship to do commercial about NOT turning into your parents.” This fan took it to another level, imagining Blaney with high socks to seal the dad look, even suggesting he’s prime for Progressive’s insurance ads that mock becoming your parents.

One fan pointed out the family context: “He already is… Ryan’s sister Emma has 2 little boys.” It’s true, Blaney’s been around kids thanks to his sister Emma Blaney Conley, mom to Louie (born January 2019) and Bodhia (born March 2022). Being an uncle to his nephews has given Blaney a head start on kid-wrangling, making his dad vibes in the photo feel like a natural extension of his family life.

Another fan clarified the timeline: “These are 1.0. He ain’t got a second kid yet.” Spot-on, Blaney’s still waiting for his first child, due in the 2025 offseason with Gianna. The “Dad 1.0” label fits since he’s not yet a father, despite Wallace’s “2.0” jab. Fans caught the nuance, tying the photo’s humor to Blaney’s impending fatherhood while keeping the roast light and fun.

Finally, a fan marveled at the legacy: “Hard to believe Dave Blaney is gonna be a grandpa… What a badass.” With Ryan’s baby on the way, his dad, Dave Blaney, a NASCAR and sprint car veteran, steps into the grandpa role. Dave’s gritty racing career, from the 1990s to 2014, makes the idea of him as a grandfather wild to fans, blending his tough-guy legacy with this new family chapter.