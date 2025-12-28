Kyle Busch Finds a Target on His Back as Son Brexton Issues Open Challenge at Tulsa Shootout

He just turned 10 years old in 2025. But let not the numbers be deceptive, because in this short period of time, Brexton Busch has already found a firm footing in the world of racing. And as he charges ahead in a throttle mode, he is ready to throw a challenge at his father and 2x Cup Series champion, Kyle Busch.

On the personal front, as a racer, Brexton Busch had an incredible year to say the least. From snatching up pole positions to racking up wins, the 10-year-old racing phenomenon is far from slowing down. This built-in momentum is visible in him as he buckles up for the Tulsa Shootout, 2026 especially after his debut victory earlier this year. However, this time it seems that Brexton is also ready to face his father and challenge him in the upcoming Shootout.

Brexton Busch is ready to hit a career milestone at the Tulsa Shootout

In an interview with FloRacing, ahead of the Tulsa Shootout, the younger Busch stated, “I am running at the A-class restricted wing non-winged A-class. And my mom’s finally gonna let me run non-winged A-class.” But that’s not where the surprises end for the Busch family and the racing fans, as he is set to hit another career milestone.

The 10-year-old also exclaimed, “I would also be the youngest driver ever to drive wing outlaw at the Tulsa shootout.”

While this is an incredible feat in itself, the young racing prodigy is also ready to flaunt his racing skills to his father and the NASCAR veteran, Kyle Busch. The father and son duo is set to race in the same class division in the Tulsa Shootout. It is not new to see a father-son duo competing against each other in NASCAR, and it was evident from the iconic pairings in the past, to the most recent one being the rivalry between Kevin Harvick and Keelan Harvick.

The defending Golden Driller winner proudly stated, “It’s gonna be super fun, I hope that I can beat him too,” when asked about his feelings of racing against his father.

While Keelan Harvick was able to make his father eat the humble pie, it will be interesting to see if Brexton Busch can do the same and make the 2x Cup Series champion face defeat.

Nevertheless, despite all the success and the rivalries that brew on the race track, it is Samantha Busch who glues the family together. But parenting is surely a different ball game and comes with its own set of challenges, and it was evident when the mother of two voiced her concerns.

Samantha Busch comes clean on the difficulties of parenting

Although the world of racing has undergone significant changes in terms of safety, a mother’s heart is hardly at peace, seeing her 10-year-old son dominating tracks. Despite this, she has allowed Brexton Busch to race in the non-wing category in the upcoming Tulsa Shootout. However, being as accommodating as she can be, Samantha Busch has confessed to making mistakes as a parent.

She voiced her concerns, saying, “My husband and I will sit there sometimes, and we’re like, dude, what is wrong with them? Why are they acting like this? We have never once turned around and been like, dude, what’s wrong with us.”

In a tone of introspection, Samantha Busch also confessed, “We’re kind of being as***les now, so it’s no surprise that they’re upset. I think that’s one thing that we don’t ever want to take ownership of is our moods and the way we react to them keeps it going or ends it.”

While mistakes are a part and parcel of life, it is relieving to see parents trying to take the reins of the household environment. Samantha Busch’s selfless contribution both as a wife and mother is perhaps the reason why the Busch family is able to concentrate on their individual racing careers.

And perhaps this is what shapes the moral character of the children, apart from being a talented racer. Nevertheless, it will be interesting to see how Samantha Busch cheers both for her husband and her son.