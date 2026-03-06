Danica Patrick Forced to Swallow Brutal F1 Snub Amid Emotional Career Confession

When one door closes, another door opens. But that door slammed shut for Danica Patrick. The former NASCAR driver had been a regular on F1’s Sky Sports commentary team, sharing her insights along with a talented group of colleagues. However, her questionable opinions and comments slowly nudged her out of a place among those individuals. And now, she reflects on a career that just ended.

Danica Patrick pens emotional note

“From my first @skysportsf1 race in Austin to my last 5 years later… I had such a blast! The sky team was so much fun (thank you all❤️), I saw so many amazing new race tracks and cities, and got to be part of a huge boom in F1!” Danica Patrick wrote on an Instagram post.

“I called after the last race in 2025 and said it was time for me to move on and I was so grateful for the opportunity and experience I was given! ….and now due to my deep exposure to F1, I will be glued to my tv for the season starting this weekend, like every other fan! 😜🏎️🏁”

These words, although fuzzy at first glimpse, signal the abrupt end of Danica Patrick‘s broadcasting career. Sky Sports has confirmed its broadcast team for the 2026 Formula 1 season, and Patrick’s absence is glaringly visible. This exclusion notably comes before the 2026 Australian Grand Prix, which begins Friday in Melbourne. And it marks the screeching end to Patrick’s F1 role that started five years ago.

The 43-year-old motorsports icon is known for her trendsetting achievements. From winning the 2008 IndyCar 300 race in Motegi, Japan, to winning the pole for the 2013 Daytona 500, Danica Patrick has defied stereotypes attached to female racers. However, her own opinions are a stark contrast to her career achievements, which is a primary reason why fans were averse to her presence in F1.

Once, Danica Patrick snubbed an aspiring female racer that F1 is ‘masculine.’ Speaking live on Sky Sports F1, she even said that wheeling a car is not ‘normal’ to the feminine mind. What’s more, she even said that the goal of introducing more women to F1 is not important to her. Patrick said if half the field were women, “it’s not going to be interesting to watch.”

Last year, Danica Patrick brewed a storm of controversy for calling the Montreal Grand Prix track “a fun track, but it’s not the most complicated.” Former F1 champion Nico Rosberg quickly disagreed, calling it “one of the hardest tracks of the year, because there’s so many bumps and at every curb you have to hit it so perfectly.”

Such controversial stances, alongside a questionable political view, cost Danica Patrick a chunk of the F1 fanbase. As she moves on to other life goals, F1 is moving on as well with a dynamic roster.

A star-studded roster

Sky Sports’ new broadcast team is missing Danica Patrick. Nevertheless, the names are some talented ones. Joining lead commentator David Croft will be Simon Lazenby, Natalie Pinkham, Ted Kravitz, Rachel Brookes, and Craig Slater as presenters and reporters. In the group of experts and analysts, former F1 champions Jenson Button, Nico Rosberg, and Jacques Villeneuve will join Martin Brundle, Naomi Schiff, Bernie Collins, Karun Chandhok, Jamie Chadwick, and Anthony Davidson. The commentators include David Croft and Harry Benjamin.

Anthony Davidson and Karun Chandhok will continue to dissect on-track action from the SkyPad. Davidson has notably played a crucial part in shaping Mercedes’ 2026 campaign in his role as development driver.

2026 also features new experiences for fans. For instance, Sky users can enjoy a new immersive sidebar for TV viewing, with features like Race Control, Recap, and in-race standings, plus dedicated driver and team pages with onboard cams. Also, Tate McRae’s GRAMMY-nominated Just Keep Watching will become the new title track for Sky Sports’ F1 coverage this season, revving up the atmosphere.

Clearly, F1 is already moving on from Danica Patrick in full force. Let’s wait and see if the former NASCAR driver already has other plans this year.