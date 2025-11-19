Fan Outcry Erupts as NASCAR Announces Partnership With 3x Grammy Winner for Coca-Cola 600

The tradition of big concerts before the Coke 600 has been around for a long time. NASCAR has brought in some huge names over the years to kick off race day. In 2025, Old Dominion fired up the crowd with a fun, high-energy country show.

In 2024, Matchbox Twenty brought their familiar pop-rock sound to the infield. Before that, The Doobie Brothers played their classic hits for fans during the 64th running of the race. Even Lynyrd Skynyrd has taken the stage, giving the weekend that true Southern rock feel with songs like Free Bird and Sweet Home Alabama. And next May, fans will see something big again.

Three-time Grammy winner Brad Paisley, one of the biggest stars in country music, is performing the pre-race concert at the Coca-Cola 600 next year in May. It’s a huge get for the event. Paisley is known for his great guitar work, fun personality, and songs that connect with almost everyone. Seeing him perform right before the green flag should give the whole weekend an extra boost.

“It’s an honor to be part of such a meaningful weekend at America’s Home for Racing,” Paisley said. “The Coca-Cola 600 is one of the most patriotic events in sports, and this year’s 250th celebration makes it even more special. I can’t wait to stand on that stage and celebrate with fans from all over the country.”

Paisley also fits the vibe of the Coke 600 perfectly. The race already has a history of bringing in big artists, and he adds another layer to that tradition. But he also brings something a little different. His mix of storytelling, humor, and emotional songs appeals to both longtime NASCAR fans and younger fans who may be seeing their first big race.

Imago Brad Paisley live in Oslo, Norway Oslo, Norway. 06th, March 2024. The American country singer and songwriter Brad Paisley performs a live concert at Oslo Spektrum in Oslo. Oslo Norway Oslo Spektrum PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxDENxNORxFINxBEL Copyright: xGonzalesxPhoto/TerjexDokkenx

His performance also helps set the tone for the entire day. The Coke 600 has become more than a race. It’s a full Memorial Day celebration with music, ceremonies, and racing all wrapped into one. Paisley’s concert helps build that atmosphere even before the drivers fire up their engines. For fans watching in person or at home, it makes the whole event feel even bigger.

All of this shows how NASCAR is leaning even more into the entertainment side of things. They want the Coke 600 to feel like a full experience, not just a race, and bringing in major artists helps do that. With Paisley headlining, next year’s event is already shaping up to be one of the most exciting yet. And fans on X definitely had something to say about it.

Fans are excited

Fans reacted fast, and the comments were classic NASCAR humor. The first wave of replies came with lines like “Get ready…” which is the fan version of “here we go.” The Coke 600 is already super long and loaded with tradition, so fans are always watching closely whenever something new gets added to the event. The race is known for its Memorial Day tributes and the NASCAR Salutes program, and fans take that part of the weekend seriously.

Then came the jokes. One fan wrote, “Which means it’s going into multiple overtimes.” They didn’t actually mean the race format would change. They were poking fun at the idea that NASCAR keeps adding more entertainment and activities to big events. Some longtime fans get a little nervous when they feel like things might be getting too flashy. The 600 is supposed to be tough, long, and focused on racing, so jokes like this come up a lot.

Another similar comment popped up: “Five green white checkers coming.” It was an exaggeration, but fans love to make jokes about overtime finishes. Since the Coke 600 is already the longest race of the year, the idea of adding even more to it is an easy punchline. For some fans, more entertainment means more “extra stuff,” and the green white checker joke was their way of saying exactly that.

But the funniest comment might have been this one, which said, “Judging by his baseball track record, this will be the longest race in NASCAR history.” Paisley has done a lot of long performances and MLB events, so fans ran with that. The race is already over 600 miles, so joking that Paisley might somehow make it longer was an instant hit in the replies.

In the end, the jokes weren’t really about Paisley. Fans were talking about something much bigger: the balance between racing and entertainment. The Coke 600 mixes tradition, emotion, and pure endurance. So when NASCAR announces a major new performer, it always sparks a debate. But like it or not, Paisley’s concert has already become part of the story heading into next year’s race.