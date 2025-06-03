Amidst $1M Misery, Downed NASCAR Driver Gets a Pat on the Back From Fans as He Admits Failure

Just imagine the sting of missing out on a $1 million prize, a dream that felt so close yet slipped away in the final moments of a grueling race. That’s the reality Shane van Gisbergen faced after the Cracker Barrel 400 at Nashville Superspeedway on June 1, 2025. The last race before the field for NASCAR’s In-season tournament kicks off.

The tournament, a new bracket-style competition introduced this year, offered a $1 million prize to the winner, with the top 32 drivers from three seeding races qualifying for the five-round head-to-head showdown. SVG, driving the No. 88 Chevy for Trackhouse Racing, had been in the hunt, but his 25th-place finish at Nashville left him just outside the cutoff. Meanwhile, drivers like Noah Gragson, Ty Dillon, and Brad Keselowski secured their spots in the tournament field.

The Nashville race itself was a rollercoaster for the Kiwi driver, who’s still finding his footing on NASCAR’s ovals after a stellar career on road courses. Starting from a season-best 23rd on the grid, van Gisbergen showed flashes of brilliance. He maintained his 23rd spot until the end of Stage 1 and then charged up to 13th place with the conclusion of Stage 2. The Kiwi driver even led laps at one point, battling alongside veterans like Ty Gibbs and Michael McDowell, and looked poised for a top-10 finish that would have locked him into the tournament.

But a late-race strategy call to run long on old tires didn’t pay off, and as the field cycled through pit stops, he slipped back, finishing 25th on the lead lap. It was a solid effort that showcased his growing comfort on ovals, but the late fade cost him dearly, both in points and in the chance to compete for that million-dollar prize. 21 more points is what SVG needed, and he would’ve shuffled out Keselowski from the in-season tournament field.

Shane van Gisbergen didn’t shy away from the disappointment, taking to social media after the race to admit where things went wrong. “We had a fast @redbullmotors Chevy today! Just put myself in a couple of bad spots and missed the strategy a bit. I guess we just didn’t execute when it counted,” he wrote, reflecting on the race with a mix of honesty and determination. “Still great to be in the mix and feels like we are making progress every week! Onto Michigan.”

He had his best oval finish at the Coca-Cola 600 (P14), and once again, he was in the running for a solid result. SVG’s honest reflection after the Nashville race didn’t go unnoticed, and fans quickly flooded his social media post with messages of support, showing the kind of encouragement that can lift a driver’s spirits even after a tough day.

Fans rally around Shane van Gisbergen after the Nashville Setback

One fan wrote, “People are starting to take notice of the obvious increase in speed and position y’all have shown lately. Keep it up and pretty soon you’ll be contending for top-10s and eventually be in position to snatch a win before season’s over, maybe.” There’s reason to be optimistic as there are four street and road course races lined up until the end of the regular season. A trip to Mexico, Chicago, Sonoma, and Watkins Glen, and the win and you’re in is still active. All SVG needs is to capitalize on one of these four events to stage a comeback.

Another fan chimed in with, “Scheme looks so good. Keep learning on the ovals and it will come together. Road courses incoming!” That comment hits on van Gisbergen’s steady improvement on ovals, like at Nashville, where he ran a clean race and finished on the lead lap despite the late fade, a marked improvement from earlier in his career when ovals were a steep learning curve. He’s been getting more comfortable with the nuances of oval racing, as seen in his ability to battle alongside veterans and hold his own in traffic.

And the mention of road courses is a nod to his bread and butter—van Gisbergen has a history of dominating on road courses, like his win at the 2023 Chicago Street Course, where he became the first driver since 1963 to win in his Cup Series debut, a feat that showcased his natural talent on twisty tracks. His three wins last year in the Xfinity Series also came on road courses, so SVG isn’t out of contention, just yet.

Other fans echoed the positivity, with one saying, “88 team is definitely making progress every week!” and another adding, “You were running Blaney laps at the end there. I have a strong feeling you’re about to get on a heater this summer.” That last comment ties back to van Gisbergen’s strong qualifying at Nashville, where he started 12th, his best-ever oval qualifying position in the Cup Series, showing he’s got the speed to match drivers like race-winner Ryan Blaney when everything clicks.

This comes at a time when the silly season rumors are kicking in full flow. Going by the reports, either Daniel Suarez or SVG could lose their seat at the end of the year, and without a win and a playoff spot sealed, the Kiwi driver isn't safe by any means. But for the fans who are cheering the #88 team, they are contend with the progress they have made so far, with the hopes of more positive results.

The outpouring of support shows how much faith fans have in van Gisbergen, even after missing out on the $1 million tournament prize. They see a driver who’s growing with every race, learning the ropes of NASCAR’s toughest tracks while bringing a unique flair to NASCAR.