As NASCAR Team Goes Under, Star Driver Signs Off with Emotional Verdict Before Last Race

Ahead of the Dover race weekend, one NASCAR team was hit with the worst news ever. Our Motorsports team will cease operations after the current race weekend. This leaves Kris Wright and Kaz Grala without a ride for the remainder of the season. Wright had been with the organization from the start of the 2025 campaign, but was let go with immediate effect. Meanwhile, Grala was brought in for one last hurrah.

Founded in 2015, the team has had a few talented drivers race for them. Among them was Tyler Reddick in 2021, Ty and Austin Dillon, with the former competing in multiple years. The team also fielded drivers like Jeb Burton, Anthony Alfredo and Natalie Decker. In all, the team boasted of a great history in its decade-long span, but now everything is coming to an end.

Although the race in Dover is a final goodbye, the mood within Our Motorsports camp isn’t one of dejection and worry like Stewart Haas Racing. Grala explained the mood of the team and how he looks to make this opportunity count to attract potential suitors for himself.

“I’m super grateful to be the guy they wanted to run with here at Dover and close this chapter. Always a shame to see a team close down. Our Motorsports has been in the Xfinity Series for a long time and had a really great run. Definitely sad to see, but happy to be here with them and hopefully we’ll make it a great weekend here at Dover.”

Of course, this does make one question Grala’s future in the NASCAR arena. After all, he is just 26 years old and has a lot to offer other teams, as does 31-year-old Wright. As such, the driver will be hoping that this last dance with Our Motorsports opens up new avenues. According to him, it is important to make the most out of every available opportunity. Fortunately, this will not be the last that anyone sees of him, as Grala promised to be out on track again soon.

“I’ve got two more Xfinity Series races scheduled with Sam Hunt Racing; those were already planned. So you never know, we’ll see how things go, but a good weekend here will be good for me, good for Our Motorsports on their last ride… Luckily, just about everybody here, I think, has their next job lined up. It has not been a very sad mood, it’s kinda been like we come out here and lay it all on line,” Grala added.

Opportunities in the Xfinity Series are hard to come by, and Kaz Grala understands it better than anyone else. His last full-time stint came with Sam Hunt Racing back in 2023. He often finds himself racing at the Daytona 500 at the Cup level and even ran a partial schedule with Rick Ware Racing in the No. 15 Ford last year.

What lies in the future for Kaz Grala?

Inevitably, Kaz Grala was grilled about his immediate future in the NASCAR arena. After his two races with Sam Hunt Racing, what’s next for the Massachusetts native? The driver confessed that his racing schedule is pretty much clear, but he does have a lot of work to do. This is because he is the Legacy Motor Club reserve driver, and he also does sim work for the team.

Jimmie Johnson has time and again talked about expanding to a three-car team, and this might allow Grala to secure a partial schedule or even a full-time ride. He has competed in races under the Ford and Chevy banners, including the three Daytona 500 starts. Grala has two top 10 results to his name, including a P6 finish at Talladega. Clearly, he is a superspeedway specialist, and a team like LMC could use his skills to make those gains on drafting tracks.

It is worth noting that Rick Ware has sold off his team to T.J. Puchyr, and given Grala’s history with the No. 15 car, he might have another opportunity lined up there. Interestingly, both LMC and RWR are embroiled in a legal tussle, and that might hinder the driver’s immediate chances to make a switch to a Cup ride in 2026.